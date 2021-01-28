MY POSTER child for the vote-splitting problem is Kelly Ayotte.

In the 2010 U.S. Senate primary, Kelly Ayotte beat Ovide Lamontagne just 38% to 37%, but two other candidates had far more than that narrow margin: Bill Binnie with 14% and Jim Bender with 9%. This was classic vote splitting. Given the candidate positions, Binnie and Bender’s supporters would generally have preferred Lamontagne over Ayotte, head to head. I volunteered for Jim Bender’s campaign, but our efforts succeeded only in shifting victory from Lamontagne to Ayotte. Not time well spent.

Stephen Cobb

What vote splitting giveth, vote splitting taketh away: In the 2016 general election, Ayotte lost by a hair to Maggie Hassan 47.84% to 47.98%, while, again, two other candidates’ results exceeded the margin: independent Aaron Day with 2.4%, and Libertarian Brian Chabot with 1.7%. We call such candidates “spoilers”—they had no chance of winning, and their goal was merely changing the election outcome away from the will of the voters.

Should we blame spoilers, or the system that makes them inevitable?

There is no right more important than that of taking part in politics, both as a candidate and as a voter. Primaries should not be “managed”, with party leaders deciding who will and will not be on the ballot. The problem lies in our voting method, Plurality Voting: because votes are limited, similar candidates split them. Voters then face the wasted-vote dilemma: vote for one’s favorite, who has no chance, or the lesser of two evils? There is no correct choice, but there is a solution: a better voting method, Approval Voting. Approval Voting allows the voter to approve, or not, each candidate individually. To the voter, this can be expressed as “Vote for as many candidates as you like.” Approval Voting is a better, simpler voting method for any group decision-making, not just in politics.

HB505, allowing voters to vote for multiple candidates for an office, would implement Approval Voting and greatly reduce vote splitting in primary and general elections. Producing the right winner, with the broadest approval, would go a long way toward reducing the division and rancor that are currently plaguing both our parties and the general population.

HB505 would also fix the overvoting problem: currently ballots with excess marks are being unnecessarily tossed as spoiled.

William Poundstone’s book Gaming the Vote tells the history of vote splitting in the U.S. The most famous example was the 2000 presidential election, when the Green Party’s Ralph Nader split the left-wing vote to tip the outcome from Gore to Bush. But it happens more often, with less media attention, in party primaries. The 2010 NH GOP primary for the U.S. Senate changed global history—without that case of vote splitting, the GOP would likely now control the Senate. Even when vote splitting does not occur, its threat is always lurking in the shadows, discouraging candidates from entering the race. In a normal market, a lack of diversity and innovation, poor decision-making, and angry customers would worry us. In politics, sadly, it is business as usual.

The HB505 hearing will take place via Zoom at 11:30 am, January 29th.

Stephen Cobb is a former Nashua resident, aerospace engineer, and volunteer on the Jim Bender 2010 Senate campaign. He is the founder of Unsplit the Vote.

Thursday, January 28, 2021
