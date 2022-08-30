IN A TIME of pressured partisanship and polarization, we have a positive story to tell. A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators worked together to find common ground on an issue of utmost importance, one that Americans agree upon: the strengthening of K-12 civics education.
The Civics Secures Democracy Act is a $1 billion investment over the course of five years, a generational investment that will strengthen, deepen, and improve the civic knowledge of our citizenry. This is not an indoctrination, as some have falsely claimed, but a nonpartisan investment in the future of our democratic republic by encouraging local governments to renew a focus on civics.
Why is this act needed? People of all perspectives agree that civics education reform is the best way to unify as a country and move forward. (Lutz, CivXNow.) Our federal government has invested in science, technology, engineering and math, at a rate of more than $50 per student per year over the past decade. In contrast, only five cents per student per year has been invested in civics. Forty percent of U.S. citizens can’t name the three branches of government. Seventy percent of people born since 1980 think that democracy is not essential. We know that those who have had a high-quality civics education are more likely to vote and to have the skills to work with others across differences of opinion to solve community problems. This act is not partisan, rather it ensures that everyone has a good base of knowledge so all are better able to participate fully, regardless of their views.
This is what the act does:
The Civics Secures Democracy Act is an investment in civics education at the local level, specifically in students, teachers, schools, and districts. The act forbids the imposition of any national curriculum. It leaves decisions about what is taught and how it’s taught with states and local school districts. This is all in keeping with our New Hampshire tradition of local control. The bill puts decision-making about civic education squarely in the hands of states and local school districts so that they can build civic learning opportunities tailored to their communities.
At present we have no way of knowing how our children are progressing in the area of civic knowledge. The Civics Secures Democracy Act invests in research and data by requiring that all states that receive grants also participate in assessments in civics. Grants are not dependent on how states perform, but require that they participate in these assessments so that we can collect data on where as a state we need improvement.
Further, the bill ensures that teachers have the content, knowledge and skills necessary to foster students’ civic development. The grants are based on Title I formulas, meaning that both rural and urban districts — the schools that need the most funding — will benefit most.
Civics education is a matter of national security. Democratic erosion has been noted at home and abroad, threatening our nation’s stability and security and the world’s. The Civics Secures Democracy Act provides for the comprehensive civic education necessary to sustain and strengthen our democracy and defend it from our enemies. Civics education is key to rebuilding trust in institutions and in one another, as well as fostering informed patriotism and civility.
Civic education has been egregiously neglected over the past 50 years. It is time for our nation to make an historic investment in civic education to ensure all students experience a robust civic education throughout their K-12 trajectory. Civics is key to preserving our constitutional democracy and ensuring all can realize their full capacity as citizens. That is the promise of civics education.
Stephen Duprey and Melanie Levesque are trustees of NH Civics. Duprey lives in Concord, Levesque in Brookline.
