THIS PAST June House Republican leadership took the unprecedented action of trying to shut down the legislative session. Republican leaders, trying to protect the governor from having to veto priorities of Granite Staters, refused to change the deadlines the House operates under.

The deadlines had to be changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But like a toddler trying to justify their actions, Republican leadership had different excuses for why they wanted to stop the people’s work. At first it was because they were not involved enough. The problem with that excuse was I personally spoke with members of Republican leadership multiple times a week and our committee chairs had emails showing them working with their Republican counterparts.

Once it was obvious that excuse wasn’t going to work, they resorted to blackmail, telling us they wouldn’t agree to amend the deadlines unless we agreed to suspend the business tax trigger proposed by Governor Chris Sununu in the 2019 budget agreement. Not only were we not going to respond to blackmail, we also knew that the trigger in the budget was likely not going to be reached. It has not and tax rates will remain the same.

Working with the Senate we were still able to pass important legislation pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis, minimum wage, health care coverage and fair elections. Still, House Republicans couldn’t bring themselves to bi-partisan cooperation. Even though Senate Republicans agreed nearly unanimously with 32 bills that were passed out of that chamber, House Republicans objected to almost all of them.

House Republicans voted against adopting the consent calendar — a group of bills so noncontroversial they normally pass on a voice vote, and even voted against a bill that allowed for absentee voting for the 2020 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, even the governor recognized how extreme that position was and recently signed the bill into law.

It has become clear that House Republicans are increasingly out of touch with the people they represent and that their only mission was to obstruct. If only that was the end of their obstruction.

During the first session back after we suspended our work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I introduced a state constitutional amendment that would have allowed the Legislature to meet remotely when a state or federal emergency order was in place. Granite Staters across New Hampshire are being asked to plan. Schools are trying to re-open; businesses are figuring out how to adjust to life with employees working from home and parents are making plans for how to deal with children who can longer go to school when they have even the slightest cold. I felt it was important for the House of Representatives to make a plan as well.

With cases rising across the country and in New Hampshire and knowing the average age of a House member in this state is 63, it was an important step. Unsurprisingly, and seemingly just out of spite, House Republicans voted against the measure. Since the constitution requires members to be “present and voting” we are left to figure out how the 400-member House can once again meet in person next session when we very well could be in the second phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I hope when people are casting their ballots this year they remember that during a global crisis House Republicans played politics and attempted to shut down the Legislature while House Democrats showed up to get the work done and pass legislation that helps all of New Hampshire.

Representative Stephen J. Shurtleff (D-Penacook) serves as Speaker of the House. He represents Merrimack County District 11.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19
Op-eds

Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19

  • Carl Perreault

WHEN the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the state this spring, the Judicial Branch acted to protect the safety of our citizens by suspending all jury trials. Following several weeks of careful planning and preparation, as well as instituting significant measures to protect the health of pros…

Monday, July 27, 2020
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Jon Schleuss: Why we need to save the news in New Hampshire
Op-eds

Jon Schleuss: Why we need to save the news in New Hampshire

IN 2018, a local newsroom reported on allegations of misconduct against the Salem police department. This investigative reporting triggered a momentous chain of events. The town manager was empowered to investigate the department and how it handled internal investigations, resulting in a dam…

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Jennifer Horn: The excuse tour
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: The excuse tour

  • Updated

Tomorrow, a Pepto Bismol-colored bus emblazoned with the words “Women For Trump 2020” will make its way through the state of New Hampshire, led by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and staffed with women who have long been voices in the conservative movement.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Ken Robbins: What's lost when camps close? $150M and so much more
Op-eds

Ken Robbins: What's lost when camps close? $150M and so much more

FOR OVER a century, camp has been a summertime staple, nowhere more so than in New Hampshire. Every year, as camps help shape the lives of over 150,000 young people, New Hampshire’s camp industry generates millions of dollars in revenue and supports countless jobs. In 2020, however, every ca…

Gray Fitzgerald: Simply saying we are not racist is not enough
Op-eds

Gray Fitzgerald: Simply saying we are not racist is not enough

IN THE late 1970s and early 80s, I was part of a small inner-city house church in Atlanta. At that time, as in all major cities in the country, Atlanta was experiencing “white flight” in older inner-city neighborhoods. Blacks were moving in. Whites were uncomfortable and moving out.

Monday, July 20, 2020
Tom Raffio: Dental offices reopening: Heroes work here!
Op-eds

Tom Raffio: Dental offices reopening: Heroes work here!

HAVE YOU seen the signs thanking heroes emerging during the COVID-19 pandemic? I haven’t seen one listing dental professionals, but I think they should be included. Outside of every dental office a sign should appear that says, “Heroes Work Here!”

Kimberly Marlowe Hartnett: MacDowell rebranding is about respect
Op-eds

Kimberly Marlowe Hartnett: MacDowell rebranding is about respect

  • Updated

WHEN I first worked for newspapers and the Associated Press in New Hampshire in the 1970s, there was an interlude when the accepted style was: “Ms. Smith (who prefers that designation)...” I’ve since told many disbelieving students about this bumpy construction. I use it to make the point th…

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Ellen Anderson: Legacy of a Confederate general
Op-eds

Ellen Anderson: Legacy of a Confederate general

I AM a direct descendant of General John Brown Gordon, a great-great grandchild. I, along with 44 other living descendants, have signed a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia to remove General Gordon’s statue from its prominent location in front of the state capitol building.

Matt Mowers: Great American comeback continues
Op-eds

Matt Mowers: Great American comeback continues

A FEW short months ago economists across the country were predicting the absolute worst for our nation. These so-called experts said we were going to lose up to 8.5 million jobs and that we would see an unemployment rate nearing 20 percent, all while predicting we were headed toward a bear m…