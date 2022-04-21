IF YOU WERE to ask your friends and neighbors if publicly funded construction projects — like a new school being built or a library under renovation — should be done with products made by American workers, what kind of answers do you think you’d get?
I’d bet you’d get a lot of “of courses” and “absolutely.” You might even get a “we’re not doing that already?”
Not in New Hampshire, we’re not. There are no rules here that stipulate a preference for American companies and their workers when procuring materials for contracts funded by state- or county-level taxes. Contracts instead go to the lowest bidder, which often means public money goes to companies who aren’t even located in the United States.
Some argue this is the best way to manage public procurement, that the price tag is the most important factor. It’s this kind of thinking that has closed thousands of American factories, laid off a lot of well-paid workers and has populated our landscape with big box stores stocked almost exclusively with cheaply made imported goods.
It also ignores the “economic multiplier” effect we enjoy when we keep the work in the United States. When a contract is awarded to a local or American company, it creates work for skilled American employees to meet the contract’s requirements. Those employees in turn purchase groceries, eat at local restaurants, have their cars repaired, pay for child care and spend their money in thousands of other ways — all of which is economic activity that ripples through other local businesses and workers.
That’s the economic multiplier in action, and it’s the kind of thing you would expect your tax dollars to be doing to make public spending go farther. As of today, New Hampshire’s procurement spending often multiplies in another country. But a bill under consideration in the legislature would change that.
Senate Bill 438, introduced by Senator Tom Sherman and now with more than half the chamber signed on as co-sponsors, would establish a preference for domestically made materials for publicly funded projects. It would make sure domestic manufacturers and their workers — not companies that pay their taxes to a different government — get the first chance to supply our state’s needs.
This bill establishes state and local procurement policies intended to promote the use of American materials. It’s entirely in line with our trade obligations to other countries. It comes with a waiver built in if American-made materials aren’t available in sufficient quantity or if they’re prohibitively expensive. And it wouldn’t come with a learning curve for our state agencies, who already are used to adhering to “Buy America” rules when managing contracts funded by federal money. These rules have applied to federal spending for decades, and many other states have their own domestic preference rules on the books. Massachusetts, in fact, is considering one right now.
I’m a member of the Steel Fabricators of New England, a trade association made up not of enormous steel manufacturers but small, often family-owned companies like mine, which buy steel from the mills and modify it — welding, cutting, drilling, or painting it — to meet a contract’s requirements. I’ve seen foreign fabricators take an increasing share of the publicly-funded projects that we all bid on, and I’ve seen lots of fabricators close shop and lay off workers, actual Granite Staters, because of that lost market share.
This bill would give local companies that employ our friends and neighbors a better shot at the procurement markets governed by New Hampshire than companies that don’t pay taxes here, hire people here, or contribute to the state economy. I think this is a commonsense proposal, and I hope you’ll join me in supporting it.