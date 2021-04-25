THIS PAST JANUARY, at a religious ceremony in the beautiful woods of New Hampshire, the priest invited us to come together across our differences and to pray for one another. While that sentiment seemed reasonable among the small group of relatively like-minded folks gathered in the snow that morning, I realized it was directed ultimately, not just to us, but beyond, even nationally across our country.
The challenge of that admonition was for each of us to look above what divides us to what we have in common. In all honesty, though, I found that hard to do when so much of what has happened in our society recently seems only to have driven us even further apart.
Just a few days after that woodland ceremony, I watched the memorial service at the National Mall for the victims of the pandemic and was deeply moved by sight of the 400 lights along the Reflecting Pool, each one caught in the shimmering water, as if to ripple out and grieve every life so tragically lost from families across our nation. The priest’s words came back to mind. Clearly, what we all have in common, regardless of our differences, is grief over the loss of our loved ones.
As our country passes a milestone of 565,000 deaths from the pandemic, the New York Times, PBS and other media continue to show pictures and share profiles of some of those who have perished. They recount the many ways those deaths have affected survivors, especially family members of all ages. Those stories resonate deeply in all of us, for we cannot help but imagine how we would cope with such a loss.
Often unreported in such accounts, however, is the impact of a family member’s death on their children or siblings. My mother died at a young age, when I was abroad and my only sibling, a sister, was 16. Through the telescope of time, and many conversations with my sister, I have gained a deeper understanding of how she coped with that loss, especially at her age and with no real supports.
As a society, we treasure youthfulness and seek to extend our healthy lives, but then, when death occurs and the details are kindly and efficiently undertaken by others, we are left standing at memorial receptions struggling to find words to console the family and close friends of the deceased. How often, in the midst of such gatherings, is there a small child, or perhaps a teen, standing apart, deep in their own grief? Adults will “get on with their lives,” we may think; theirs are many ways of coping. But what of the children?
The pandemic has brought death, loss and grief to all of us in some measure. Together, the three comprise a true public health crisis equal in many ways to the pandemic itself. We have made huge strides dealing with the virus, but what of the loss and grief of survivors, especially young people? A conservative estimate is that nationally more than 40,000 children have lost a parent because of the pandemic.
Friends of Aine is the only organization in New Hampshire whose sole mission is to support grieving children, teens and families. This small nonprofit, through a network of trained volunteer facilitators, leads activities in small groups to create an opportunity for our grieving population to share their personal experiences, explore topics related to grief, learn coping strategies, and help in the all-too-human task of mourning.
Ancient wisdom tells us “Nothing is as strong as a heart that has been broken.” Might we who have suffered loss or shared others’ loss with them, take action together to lift one another up? Friends of Aine (www.friendsofaine.com) is a fine option.