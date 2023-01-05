Feldman might be referring to a child-transing activist Dr. Jack Turban’s Psychology Today article, “The Evidence for Trans Youth Gender-Affirming Care” that distorts 16 studies to arrive at a forgone conclusion about the benefits of GAC. A closer look at the studies show they don’t substantiate Feldman’s claims.
For example, consider the frequently cited Dutch experiments of 2011 and 2014, which followed a group of children treated with puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery and is the foundation of today’s affirmative care model. Their most significant flaw is that although these children received psychotherapy as well as medical treatment, the researchers had no control groups. As a result, we don’t know whether those children would have done just as well, if not better, if they had received only psychological help without being administered chemicals to stop their puberty.
The improvements in the Dutch studies were modest — the scores in anxiety, depression, and anger didn’t improve; researchers switched one of the measurement scales to obtain higher mental health scores for gender dysphoria, and they relied on a follow-up of only 1.5 years. One of the authors noted that an accurate follow-up would take at least 20 years.
In sharp contrast to our current gender affirmation treatment model, which assumes that coexisting mental health problems result from the “minority stress” of gender dysphoria, the Dutch studies screened-out test subjects with other mental health problems like depression and anxiety. The authors were especially concerned about giving puberty blockers and hormones to children with autism whose dysphoria might have evolved “from a general feeling of just being different.”
Dr. Turban takes the opposite view, going so far as to claim that gender affirming medical treatments can cure autism since “these ASD symptoms may represent social deficits that are secondary to social stress and deprivation.”
Given the careful screening of the candidates, the findings of the Dutch studies don’t apply to the legions of girls who are suddenly identifying as boys and then rushed through testosterone injections and double mastectomies, according to one of the studies’ authors who warned against “blindly adopting our research.”
These studies did show that children who take puberty blockers almost always go on to opposite-sex hormones, whereas most dysphoric children who are allowed to go through puberty soon become comfortable with their natal sex. For instance, a study of children who sought gender reassignment at the same Dutch clinic but didn’t qualify, found that a few years later 11 of the 14 no longer wanted to transition and two only slightly regretted not transitioning. It’s also worth noting that one of the 70 subjects of the Dutch studies died from an infection from a vaginoplasty.
The Dutch studies have never been successfully replicated, which indicates the findings might not be reliable. In a recent attempt to replicate the study, the mental health of females taking hormones deteriorated.
I believe Feldmen’s assertion that she witnesses the Lazarus effect of gender affirmation. Detransitioners, young people who previously identified as trans but then “de-transition” to reclaim their sexual identities, describe a brief period of “gender euphoria.”
“I felt these waves of warmth and electricity flow over me, sort of like the warm and fuzzy feeling when you get a good compliment but a dozen times over,” wrote one detransitioner. But where will these children be 20 years on when many of them will be suffering from osteoporosis, sterility, infertility, sexual dysfunction, blood clots, heart disease, cancer, premature menopause, and vaginal atrophy?
With so much at stake, I encourage lawmakers to repeal the misnamed conversion therapy ban, which is really an affirmative therapy mandate that denies clients the right to “access care free from misinformation, distraction, and bias,” that Feldman describes.
I encourage the New Hampshire Pediatric Society to put politics aside and conduct a systematic review of the research, and that they consider Harvard Medical School professor Marc Garnick’s recommendation that children taking puberty blockers be part of a rigorous clinical research study to evaluate their short- and long-term health effects.
Stephen Scaer of Nashua was the Republican candidate for state Senate in District 13.
