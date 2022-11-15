BY SECRETLY affirming children’s gender identities, school districts like Manchester are practicing a treatment model that’s proving harmful to children who are confused about their sex.

The public school policy of recognizing a girl as a boy if she identifies as such, using her chosen name and pronouns, and keeping a stash of clothes while keeping this secret from their parents is consistent with the gender affirmative care (GAC) model. A child can be born in the wrong body and know this “almost from birth,” according to Jeremi Carswell, the director of gender multispecialty services at Boston Children’s Hospital in a video. If your toddler daughter tries to pee standing up, your son doesn’t want to get a haircut or plays with opposite-gender toys, you have a trans child who needs treatment, according to Carswell.

Stephen Scaer of Nashua was the Republican candidate for state Senate in District 13.

Sunday, November 13, 2022
Karen M. Beerer & Frank Edelblut: Sparking curiosity in education

IN 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Education partnered with Discovery Education, one of the world’s leading ed tech companies. Through this collaboration, we have provided teachers and students across the state with a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to…

David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

THERE ARE no saviors or miracles in democracy, only a grueling, soul-sucking, forever war of attrition. That is the enduring lesson of the 2022 midterms, as it is every election. And, though the results will be overinterpreted by pundits, and partisans will have all their priors confirmed, i…

Rick DiPentima: We all lost on Tuesday

LAST SUNDAY we turned the clocks back one hour, ending daylight saving time. Then on Tuesday the country voted to turn back the clock of democracy by almost 250 years.

Friday, November 11, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Chloe Ezzo: Unborn are our society's most marginalized population

EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortio…

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Monday, November 07, 2022
Jason M. Taylor: Care for the young should be the pride of our state

OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and the…