BY SECRETLY affirming children’s gender identities, school districts like Manchester are practicing a treatment model that’s proving harmful to children who are confused about their sex.
The public school policy of recognizing a girl as a boy if she identifies as such, using her chosen name and pronouns, and keeping a stash of clothes while keeping this secret from their parents is consistent with the gender affirmative care (GAC) model. A child can be born in the wrong body and know this “almost from birth,” according to Jeremi Carswell, the director of gender multispecialty services at Boston Children’s Hospital in a video. If your toddler daughter tries to pee standing up, your son doesn’t want to get a haircut or plays with opposite-gender toys, you have a trans child who needs treatment, according to Carswell.
Advocates of GAC promise children they can become their “authentic selves” through chemicals and surgeries. The process begins with social transitions — new clothes, names, and pronouns — then children are led down a path of puberty blockers, opposite-sex hormones, double mastectomies, and what’s euphemistically called “bottom surgery.”
GAC has been a boon to the medical industry, with the number of gender clinics increasing from zero to more than 100 in 15 years, but there’s little evidence that the benefits outweigh the harm. There’s nothing scientific about children diagnosing themselves. But doesn’t gender affirming care save lives? Some studies have shown positive correlations between receiving hormones and improved mental health, but these gains tend to be modest and there’s no way to know whether they’re due to hormones or other factors like psychotherapy. Other studies show no or even negative correlations between hormones and mental health.
Although many clinicians claim that puberty blockers such as Lupron are a safe, reversible “pause button,” they aren’t FDA approved for this use. Lupron is approved for prostate cancer and endometriosis. Women are advised not to take it for more than six months because of its side effects. Lupron was once used to chemically castrate sex offenders until this practice was considered inhumane. Children who take puberty blockers early in life and later take opposite-sex hormones (and almost all do) will be sterile and never have any sexual functioning, according to Marci Bowers, president of the World Professional Association of Transgender Health.
Finland, Sweden, and England have dropped the GAC model practiced in New Hampshire. A memo from Sweden’s Astrid Lindgren Children’s hospital warns that “these treatments are potentially fraught with extensive and irreversible adverse consequences such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, infertility, increased cancer risk, and thrombosis.”
In addition to strictly regulating puberty blockers, England’s National Health Service’s new policies recognize that prepubescent children usually outgrow, and that often autism and emotional distress are at the root of gender confusion and must be thoroughly treated before social or medical transition.
More than a third of children who identify as trans have autism. NHS England’s guidelines also state that social transitioning may have significant effects on the child or young person in terms of their psychological functioning. England and Sweden both recognize that children can’t understand the long-term consequences of puberty blockers and opposite-sex hormones and might not be mature enough to give informed consent to these treatments.
There are thousands of detransitioners, young people who previously identified as trans or non-binary but then “de-transition” to reclaim their sexual identities, often after medical or surgical transitions, who are telling their stories. In October, a Florida Medical Board committee voted to disallow the use of puberty blockers, surgeries, and cross-sex hormones for treatment of gender dysphoria after reviewing the research and hearing the testimony of detransitioners.
“I unknowingly gave my mind and eventually my body to an anti-science movement that reduces women to long hair, Barbie dolls, dresses, and false self-perceptions,” said Chloe Cole, who started puberty blockers at 13 and had a double mastectomy at 15. “I want to be a mother someday, and yet I can never naturally feed my future children. My breasts were beautiful and now they’ve been incinerated for nothing.”
“Between my carved-up body and the physical complications, I often question if there’s anything on the other side,” said detransitioner Camille Kiefel, who is suffering from complications from a double mastectomy. “You know what keeps me going? Stopping this from happening to someone else.”
How many more children need to be hurt before we stop treating emotional distress by damaging healthy bodies? Let’s start by removing the affirmative care model from our state laws, regulating the medical treatment of children with gender incongruence, and stopping schools from secretly affirming gender-confused children’s identities at a time they need their parents most.
Stephen Scaer of Nashua was the Republican candidate for state Senate in District 13.
