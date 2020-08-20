THIS YEAR the Singer Family will observe the 37th anniversary of a blood drive founded to honor the memory of Gail Singer, someone very dear to us.
Gail, my sister-in-law, was diagnosed with leukemia in 1984 and passed away at the age of 29. Since our first drive, with the help of generous donors, we have helped collect more than 35,000 pints of lifesaving blood.
When you think about the fact that every pint can help up to 3 patients, this blood drive done in Gail’s honor has touched more than 105,000 lives! Looking down on us I know that Gail is thrilled, and, needless to say, we are very proud of this accomplishment.
The need for blood is constant and this year we’re dealing with a pandemic on top of everything else, yet patients still need blood.
Donors who attend this year’s Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive can expect to get their temperature taken before entering the drive — we all will — and masks are a must. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. These are small inconveniences when you think about how many patient lives will be touched by the blood collected at this event.
I encourage everyone reading this to make this the year you become a blood donor. Don’t wait until something terrible happens because when something catastrophic happens it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps to save lives.
You can donate blood safely every 8 weeks so make it a habit — get out your calendar now and schedule that appointment because patients are counting on you. If you can’t donate blood, volunteer or sponsor a blood drive. The Red Cross depends on volunteers, blood donors and blood drive sponsors to fulfill their mission.
I invite everyone reading this to join the Singer family on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Doubletree by Hilton Downtown Manchester and share your good health with patients in need. We are proud to personally greet every donor and show our appreciation with the iconic Gail Singer Donor Appreciation Bag including vouchers and tickets from NH Lottery, Bellman’s Jewelers, Five Guys and more.
This year’s drive will look a little different due to COVID-19. In order to follow safe, social distancing, everyone is asked to make an appointment ahead of time by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and typing in sponsor code: SINGER.
Keeping our blood supply strong is essential to our community health; roll up a sleeve with us this year and make it the start of a new, lifesaving habit.