PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S unsuccessful pressuring of Saudi Arabia, the leader of OPEC, to delay that organization’s announcement of a decrease in oil production until after the midterm elections is a clear ploy for Democratic political gain. Now Democrats are rallying around him to punish and distance us from one of our allies in the Middle East.

Biden has made disastrous decisions on domestic oil production, production that would have resulted in more jobs and lower prices. Instead, the lack of that capacity is wreaking havoc on a solid relationship with one of our strongest strategic partners. At the same time, the President is trying to placate Iran (who hates America) and driving Saudi Arabia toward Russia’s camp.

New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek lives in Thornton.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Rep. Michael Vose: The truth about high energy costs

DEFYING REALITY, the recent opinion piece about New Hampshire’s energy prices (“NH’s high energy prices are result of Republican intransigence”) tries to divert the blame for escalating costs away from the true guilty party. Federal Democratic legislators and President Biden are the real cau…

Monday, October 17, 2022
Melissa Reep: Support kids with your vote in November

NEW HAMPSHIRE stands at a crossroads. When it comes to our future, children stand at the center of ensuring the brightest one possible. As a working mom, I know firsthand the importance of early childhood education and access to quality, affordable child care. My family has struggled with se…

Sunday, October 16, 2022
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Here’s how you can reduce energy costs at home

OVER THE last three years, working families were hit with a myriad of economic challenges, the majority of which were spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to creating strenuous financial hardships for those who struggled with job loss, child care, housing and numerous other obstacle…

Friday, October 14, 2022
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Gail Huff Brown: Choice is not a dirty word

IT’S FOOTBALL SEASON in New England and that means fall foliage and tailgating. But there’s another tradition that is in full swing as we head into October — politics. With the primaries over, it’s time for us to decide who we will be voting for, and what issues will inspire us to vote one w…

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Monday, October 10, 2022
Donna Sytek: Question 1 does away with vestigial register of probate

TUCKED AWAY at the bottom of this November’s ballot in small print is a puzzling constitutional amendment question. Without any explanation, Question 1 asks if you are in favor of electing a list of county officials. What it doesn’t tell you is that the proposed change eliminates the positio…