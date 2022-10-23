PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S unsuccessful pressuring of Saudi Arabia, the leader of OPEC, to delay that organization’s announcement of a decrease in oil production until after the midterm elections is a clear ploy for Democratic political gain. Now Democrats are rallying around him to punish and distance us from one of our allies in the Middle East.
Biden has made disastrous decisions on domestic oil production, production that would have resulted in more jobs and lower prices. Instead, the lack of that capacity is wreaking havoc on a solid relationship with one of our strongest strategic partners. At the same time, the President is trying to placate Iran (who hates America) and driving Saudi Arabia toward Russia’s camp.
Donald Trump built a strong working relationship with Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the majority of the Middle East. President Biden traded it for political advantage at the expense of American families.
A deal with OPEC to keep production up and prices down would have helped Democrats in November, creating the false appearance that they had lowered gas and heating oil prices.
President Biden would rather sell this lie than actually take responsibility and admit his administration’s energy policy isn’t working. To Biden, being seen as a righteous leader who knows what he’s doing is more important than lowering costs and creating jobs.
Bottom line? President Biden is going behind our backs and telling lies for personal and political gain. He is a crook and a fearful leader of the most powerful country in the world that has been put in the position of begging third world countries for something we have in abundance in the United States.
Importing oil will always be more expensive than domestic production, yet Biden halted oil and gas leases on federal lands, canceled the Keystone Pipeline, added significant new restrictive regulations and proposed billions in new taxes on the U.S. fossil fuel industry, which of course is raising the cost of fossil fuels. Instead of tapping American energy producers, Biden has drained 30 percent of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and now wants to release 10 million more barrels despite it being at its lowest level in 40 years.
Biden needs to reconfigure his agenda to increase domestic energy production. Sixty percent of Americans believe energy is headed in the wrong direction under Biden. This isn’t rocket science.
Saudi Arabia is punishing President Biden and by extension the United States. And what’s Biden’s response? “There will be consequences.”
Democrats are encouraging President Biden to completely reevaluate our relationship with Saudi Arabia. Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, a Biden loyalist and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the United States should immediately freeze all cooperation with Saudi Arabia. Other Democrats are telling Biden to no longer sell them arms or provide military support. There wouldn’t be any need for consequences if we promoted our own domestic oil production.
This is just downright horrific. Not only have Biden and Washington Democrats completely stripped the United States of domestic oil production and thousands of jobs, they are now causing an unnecessary uproar with one of our strongest Middle East allies. All for Democratic political gain.
What does all of this mean for Granite Staters? Thanks to the Biden agenda, one supported by Sen. Maggie Hassan, our winter is going to be the most expensive and chilling one yet. Granite Staters know that our winters are no joke and a cold front is quickly approaching. This means we have to prepare now to pay 17 percent more for our heating bills this winter.
As far as the consistent rise in gas prices, Biden’s suggestion is to buy a $66,500 electric vehicle, which is great if people had enough money left over after barely affording groceries. Sen. Hassan’s opponent in the upcoming election, Don Bolduc, was right when he observed that in the next few months Granite Staters are going to have to choose between heat or eat. That’s a decision that no family should have to make but one that the Biden-Hassan agenda has forced them into because their self-serving plans don’t include domestic oil production or lowering home heating oil prices.
President Biden’s attempt to slyly cover up our rising oil costs before November elections has been exposed. He’s made it clear that he will do anything and everything to get Democrats to D.C. because he knows once Republicans are down there, his entire agenda will unravel and be thrown out. President Biden does not care if we completely dismantle our relationship with Saudi Arabia, give jobs to other countries, and costs keep soaring. President Biden will put you and your family’s livelihood at risk as long as he is able to elect more Democrats like Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster into the House and Senate.
New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek lives in Thornton.
