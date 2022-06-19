2022 IS GOING TO BE a red wave. It is clear that Democrats are not what we need nor what we can afford.
Under Joe Biden and Democratic leadership everything is more expensive, from gas to groceries. Contrary to what the Democrats say, the price of food and gas were significantly lower when Biden stepped into office on Jan. 20, 2020. In June of 2021, Biden and his economic team stood in front of the American people and said that the inflation was “transitory” and brushed it off. When Americans started to see that inflation wasn’t so “temporary” as Biden had promised, he chose to push the inflation blame onto Vladimir Putin. Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer think the American people are stupid.
Record-breaking gas prices, extremely high food costs and economic failure are the direct result of Biden and his Democratic team’s policies. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen just admitted that the Biden administration underestimated the level of inflation and that it will continue into 2023.
This summer is unfortunately looking to be one of the most expensive we’ve seen. Bidenflation is costing the average family $569 per month and is projected to cost the average household $6,829 over the next 12 months. Even Biden’s own economists are warning of a recession.
To say that the Democratic Party is on the “rise” in New Hampshire is nothing but a hopeful fantasy to make New Hampshire Democrats feel safe. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Reps. Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster have been in lockstep with the Pelosi-Schumer-Biden agenda. Instead of working to solve the baby formula crisis, lower fuel costs, solve supply shortages, and lower inflation, our all-Democratic federal delegation are blindly following progressive policies of Biden, Pelosi and Schumer. They were sent to Washington D.C. to represent the citizens of New Hampshire and have continuously missed the mark. Hassan, Pappas and Kuster must be replaced by voters in November.
New Hampshire Republicans refuse to allow their voters to feel the burdens forced upon them by these Washington Democrats. Thankfully, some of the groundwork Republicans have done here in New Hampshire can help make up for all the negligence brought forth by the Democrats. In the State House, Republicans have played a large role in driving our state’s economic successes while getting government out of the way of everyday Granite Staters.
When parents grew tired of repeatedly getting turned away after expressing concerns related to their child’s education. State House Republicans passed a law providing parents with an opportunity to speak and be heard at school board meetings.
COVID-19 was and continues to be tough on everyone. Republicans helped seniors by increasing nursing home reimbursement rates and increasing respite care, understanding that the burden of care does not just fall on the patient but their families as well. They also created a property relief tax package this year totaling more than $130 million. State House Republicans led the plan for increased mental health aid and care for our frontline workers. They also opposed a sales and income tax, helping many small businesses maintain and grow their trade.
While these successes are huge for New Hampshire, Granite State voters are still tired of waking up every day to more bad news as a product of the careless Democrats down in Washington. New Hampshire citizens deserve far better than Biden’s failed agenda. In November, Granite Staters will increase our State House majorities and send Republicans down to D.C. who will get the economy back on track and put Granite Staters needs first.
A red wave is coming this fall and the only thing Democrats can do is bury their heads in the sand and tell themselves that everything will be all right.