LAST MONTH, Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address with a nation and the world in crisis.
After months of being weak on Russia and appeasing Vladimir Putin, Biden tried to fool the American people with tough talk. Let me be clear: Biden has been weak on Russia his entire career and has been even worse in the months leading up to the invasion of Ukraine.
Last month, Republicans in the U.S. Senate worked to put sanctions on Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is a massive economic boon to Putin and the entire Russian economy. Not only did Joe Biden oppose the sanctions, he actively lobbied against them on Capitol Hill, leveraging massive amounts of political capital to ensure Putin got exactly what he wanted.
Green energy policies driven by Joe Biden have forced the decline of oil and natural gas production. This administration has taken us from energy independence and low fuel prices, to energy dependence and sky-rocketing prices, all to the financial benefit of Russia. Then, as Putin’s army sat on the doorstep of Kyiv, funded by our own tax dollars, Biden finally reinstated sanctions on the pipeline. Too little, too late, Joe.
This is not the first time Putin has invaded Ukraine under Biden’s watch — the first being the annexation of Crimea in 2013 when he was vice president.
Being weak on Russia is a failure Biden shares with his Democrat colleagues, including New Hampshire’s congressional delegation. This year, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, a self-described “Russia Hawk,” joined Senate Democrats in filibustering and voting against sanctions on Putin’s pipeline. It’s ironic that at the very same time Senate Democrats were calling the filibuster a racist relic of the Jim Crow era, they were leveraging the filibuster to empower Putin to dominate the energy sector.
Fast forward mere days and Shaheen takes to Twitter to praise the very sanctions that she voted against.
New Hampshire’s junior senator, Maggie Hassan, isn’t free of blame in this crisis either. While she did make the election-year calculation to join Republicans and vote to sanction Nord Stream 2, like Biden she has opposed American energy independence her whole career. Hassan is notoriously weak on not only Russia, but their biggest ally, communist China. Her ties to our enemies run far deeper than any constituent would hope. Hassan has been taking money from a lobbyist for ZTE, “A Chinese technology company that’s been fined for exporting U.S. technology to Iran and North Korea and has been designated a national-security threat by the Federal Communications Commission.” Hassan also took a maxed-out contribution from one of the top lobbyists for Putin’s pipeline, a lobbyist whose firm “has been paid $8.5 million for its Nord Stream 2 lobbying work.”
Both Shaheen and Hassan opposed the Keystone XL pipeline in the United States, which would have helped in securing American energy independence for decades. Ultimately, Shaheen tried to block sanctions on Putin’s pipeline and Hassan took campaign cash from lobbyists who defend it, both showing their true colors in efforts to destroy American energy independence and embolden our enemies. Instead of unleashing American energy, they want Putin to have pipelines in Russia.
With skyrocketing inflation, gas prices through the roof, and now a Ukraine invasion by Russia, all brought on by Joe Biden’s weak leadership, our country is in crisis. No matter how Democrats try to paint it, things only continue to get worse — not better. This November you need to head to the polls and vote Republican up and down the ticket to send a clear message to Joe Biden and Democrats nationwide: Americans have had enough.