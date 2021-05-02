VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris recently celebrated her one-month anniversary of neglecting our southern border by touring northern New Hampshire — the first time she’s opted to enter our state since her failed presidential campaign in 2019. Reflecting back to her first visit to the Granite State, Harris was quick to vocalize her commitment to shutting down the “inhumane” treatment of border migrants. However, her promises have since proven to be empty — unlike the overcrowded migrant facilities, she’s still yet to visit.

Instead of addressing this severe concern for Americans across the nation, the vice president took a sales trip along the east coast — hoping to sell our citizens on Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan (at the price tag of two trillion dollars to American taxpayers).

Adding insult to injury, the infrastructure plan she pushed isn’t even genuine in nature. A closer look exposes the truth, that 93% of the funding is set to be spent on anything but its intended purpose. No, the only one playing political games is the vice president herself and the falsities she continues to exploit for her benefit.

Granite Staters know our local Canadian border is in no state of crisis. In fact, under local Republican leadership, New Hampshire was able to navigate around President Joe Biden’s blunders with relative ease. An actual crisis would be more attuned to the 19,000 children found crossing the southern border through the month of March — the largest number currently on record. Not to mention drugs seized having nearly topped last year’s statistics within the first 4 months of 2021.

This is no laughing matter despite the reaction of our current administration, whose border czar quite literally laughs in the face of these statistics. How ironic, considering it’s her and President Biden’s leadership and rhetoric that have drawn waves of these migrants to our border.

It was due to this administration that the Asylum Cooperation Agreement with the Northern Triangle was permanently terminated — effectively removing all incentives for migrants to seek legal entry at our southern border. Now migrants rush into the country touting “BIDEN” T-shirts upon arrival.

As these numbers continue to grow in severity, the vice president refuses to take any responsibility for the worsening crisis. The promises they made have consequences. So make no mistake that this crisis is a direct consequence of their toxic campaign rhetoric, weak policy decisions, and above all, a complete failure to act.

Granite Staters and all Americans deserve strong leadership — not weak attempts at deflection and photo-ops to distract citizens from the issues at hand. Every day that Biden and Harris refuse to act is another day we allow drug smugglers and human traffickers to enter our nation’s borders undetected. While New Hampshire is currently unaffected, the repercussions of our crumbling border leadership will saturate every state in due time.

The hope of a safe future for Granite Staters relies on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s ability to hold themselves accountable and take control of this crisis they’ve created.

New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek lives in Thornton.

