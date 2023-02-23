ANY BUSINESS that fails to provide a quality product or service won’t be around for very long as customers will look elsewhere. Additionally, a business that does produce quality must price its offerings correctly. Too high a price — too few customers. Too low — no profit. Either way, the business must adjust its pricing and operating costs or perish.

Public schools, of course, are not a business, at least not in the conventional sense anyway. However, the Fall Mountain Regional School District does spend more than $35,000,000 to educate students. It may not be a business, but it does engage in very important business — the education of our youth. It also employs a business administrator who has a business office to administer and a $35,000,000 budget.

Stephen Varone is a member of the Fall Mountain Regional School District Budget Committee. He lives in Walpole.

Sen. Dan Innis: Boosting affordable housing across New Hampshire

AS GOVERNOR SUNUNU often says, those who are born in New Hampshire are lucky, those who move here are smart. Our Granite State provides a unique living opportunity that inspires many families to consider relocating cross-country just to experience it. From our Seacoast and Lakes Region to th…

Robert E. Clegg: See for yourself who NH's leaders are

BY NOW I’m sure that you’ve heard about the historically tight partisan divide in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The 201 to 197 Republican majority (with 2 open seats) is the slimmest majority in at least a century. As a former speaker pro temp of the House, I can tell you that …

Russell Perkins: We can't afford to lose World War III

AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that …

Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.

