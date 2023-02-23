ANY BUSINESS that fails to provide a quality product or service won’t be around for very long as customers will look elsewhere. Additionally, a business that does produce quality must price its offerings correctly. Too high a price — too few customers. Too low — no profit. Either way, the business must adjust its pricing and operating costs or perish.
Public schools, of course, are not a business, at least not in the conventional sense anyway. However, the Fall Mountain Regional School District does spend more than $35,000,000 to educate students. It may not be a business, but it does engage in very important business — the education of our youth. It also employs a business administrator who has a business office to administer and a $35,000,000 budget.
As to quality, in my opinion, Fall Mountain gets an A. The district does a good job educationally. However, as to the issue of cost, well, a much lower grade is warranted.
If you look at other area districts, it’s easy to see why. Fall Mountain spends $2,440 more per student than the average New Hampshire school district. It also spends more per student than most of its neighbors, including Claremont, Newport, Monadnock, Keene and Jaffrey-Rindge. Those last two spend $4,075 less than Fall Mountain and I assure you that their superintendents, if asked, would say they too do a good job. Based on Fall Mountain’s enrollment, spending at the level of nearby towns would lower the district’s budget by about $5,750,000, which in turn would lower school property taxes by nearly 30%. Even if we could function at the state average, we would spend $3,500,000 less and lower school taxes by 17%.
So, what’s wrong? Two things stand out to me. First, we have the lowest average class size of all the aforementioned area districts. We have one class in North Charlestown with only six students this year. Next year, the Alstead Primary first grade was projected to have only five students with one teacher. That’s simply not sustainable economically.
The second issue I see is that we are too spread out. Fall Mountain operates 11 schools on nine properties for 1,418 students. Jaffrey-Rindge operates four schools on just three properties for 1,233 students. Quite simply, they are more efficient. We need to move in that direction.
This falls on the school board and budget committee, not the administration. Educators are just that, educators, not money managers. Their passion for educating students will always push them to seek more resources. That’s understandable. Frankly, it’s what we want. We just need to temper that with some balance. Yes, we want what’s good for our students, but we simply shouldn’t spend any amount, no matter how large, to achieve any incremental educational gain, no matter how small.
We need to think in terms of value for our money. That’s not easily quantified, but we need to make the effort and we need to look to our neighbors for best educational and financial practices when they are achieving success in both areas.
Stephen Varone is a member of the Fall Mountain Regional School District Budget Committee. He lives in Walpole.
