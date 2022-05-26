COVID-19 CASES and hospitalizations are on the rise in New Hampshire at levels we haven’t seen since earlier this year during the omicron surge, and these levels are well below the actual rates of new cases given the abundance of at-home tests. Thankfully, we have not yet seen the kind of significant spike in hospitalizations that we saw previously, but community transmission rates are high and will no doubt lead to further hospitalizations.
While we all may be growing weary of the pandemic, we can take steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and help us all get back to doing the things we want to do safely.
Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool that we have to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the long COVID symptoms. If you haven’t received a vaccine, now is the time to do so. If you have, please get your booster when it is appropriate for you to do so for ages five and above.
We know that immunity wanes over time, so being up to date on your vaccines is critical to preventing infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death.
If you are not feeling well, stay home and get tested. If you test positive, talk to your doctor or health care provider about the approved therapeutics that can help you manage your case of COVID-19. And when community transmission rates are high — as they are in most of New Hampshire today — please consider wearing a mask when in indoor spaces to protect yourself and others.
All of these evidence-based measures have been shown to help reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed so that they are able to continue providing high-quality care to every patient, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 or some other urgent medical issue.
We are all in this together and together we can make a difference to protect our health and the health of those we love and others in our community. This is our shot to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 so that we can keep New Hampshire healthy and better enjoy the summer.
Steve Ahnen of Bedford is president of the N.H. Hospital Association, Jim Potter of Concord is executive vice president of N.H. Medical Society and Pamela DiNapoli is executive director of N.H. Nurses Association. She lives in Manchester.
