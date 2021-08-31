AS VACCINES continued to roll out across New Hampshire this spring and into summer, the number of daily new COVID-19 infections was in the low to mid-20s, hospitalizations were in the teens, and deaths were at an all-time low. The state of emergency was lifted, mask mandates were gone, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. It felt like things were beginning to get back to what we’ve all been longing for: normal!
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has not gone away, and the Delta variant, which has been shown to be at least 50% more contagious than previous strains of the virus, is proving to be driving more COVID-19 positive cases each day. New steps are needed to prevent the type of surge we’re seeing in other parts of the country, which is even worse than the surge experienced last fall and winter.
As of the beginning of August, new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, test positivity and deaths in New Hampshire are climbing again. It’s unclear just what the trajectory of this new surge will be in the weeks and months ahead.
What is different this time is that many New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the CDC, 58.8% of New Hampshire residents have been fully vaccinated, and 65.6% of New Hampshire residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine. While those numbers are good, we can and must do better to protect your health, that of your family, friends, and community, and to lead us out of this pandemic.
The patients with COVID-19 who are being hospitalized today are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated. A recent study in New Hampshire by the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy using state data reinforced that vaccinated patients are less likely to fall severely ill and require hospitalization. Since the beginning of February, according to state data, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 99% of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 cases and 98% of deaths. Hospitalizations and deaths that are largely avoidable if only more people would get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The science and data clearly demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. Even in the face of the delta variant, the vaccines are proving to be incredibly effective. Those who have lost a loved one to COVID are devastated, and the news stories of those who have lost an unvaccinated loved one saying they waited too long to get the vaccine are incredibly heartbreaking.
It is this increase in COVID-19 that led the New Hampshire Medical Society, the New Hampshire Nurses Association, and the New Hampshire Hospital Association to support physician practice and hospital and health system leaders to require COVID-19 vaccinations of their health care workforce with appropriate exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
We know that there are some who continue to have concerns over the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines available for use, and we encourage anyone with those concerns to ask their doctor or health care provider to get your questions answered. The vaccine protects you, your family and your communities and will allow us all to get back to safely living our lives without the fear of COVID-19.