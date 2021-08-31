AS VACCINES continued to roll out across New Hampshire this spring and into summer, the number of daily new COVID-19 infections was in the low to mid-20s, hospitalizations were in the teens, and deaths were at an all-time low. The state of emergency was lifted, mask mandates were gone, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. It felt like things were beginning to get back to what we’ve all been longing for: normal!

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has not gone away, and the Delta variant, which has been shown to be at least 50% more contagious than previous strains of the virus, is proving to be driving more COVID-19 positive cases each day. New steps are needed to prevent the type of surge we’re seeing in other parts of the country, which is even worse than the surge experienced last fall and winter.

As of the beginning of August, new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, test positivity and deaths in New Hampshire are climbing again. It’s unclear just what the trajectory of this new surge will be in the weeks and months ahead.

What is different this time is that many New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the CDC, 58.8% of New Hampshire residents have been fully vaccinated, and 65.6% of New Hampshire residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine. While those numbers are good, we can and must do better to protect your health, that of your family, friends, and community, and to lead us out of this pandemic.

The patients with COVID-19 who are being hospitalized today are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated. A recent study in New Hampshire by the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy using state data reinforced that vaccinated patients are less likely to fall severely ill and require hospitalization. Since the beginning of February, according to state data, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 99% of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 cases and 98% of deaths. Hospitalizations and deaths that are largely avoidable if only more people would get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The science and data clearly demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. Even in the face of the delta variant, the vaccines are proving to be incredibly effective. Those who have lost a loved one to COVID are devastated, and the news stories of those who have lost an unvaccinated loved one saying they waited too long to get the vaccine are incredibly heartbreaking.

It is this increase in COVID-19 that led the New Hampshire Medical Society, the New Hampshire Nurses Association, and the New Hampshire Hospital Association to support physician practice and hospital and health system leaders to require COVID-19 vaccinations of their health care workforce with appropriate exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

We know that there are some who continue to have concerns over the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines available for use, and we encourage anyone with those concerns to ask their doctor or health care provider to get your questions answered. The vaccine protects you, your family and your communities and will allow us all to get back to safely living our lives without the fear of COVID-19.

Steve Ahnen of Bedford is president of the N.H. Hospital Association, Jim Potter of Concord is executive vice president of N.H. Medical Society and Pamela DiNapoli is executive director of N.H. Nurses Association. She lives in Manchester.

Friday, August 27, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021

Nick De Mayo: Biden’s boondoggle in Afghanistan is America’s Waterloo

IN OCTOBER 1781, after many bloody years of fighting, the world turned upside-down when British Lt. General Lord Charles Cornwallis surrendered to General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown in Virginia, pretty much ending the Revolutionary War. Like Joe Biden, who hid and cowered in…

Deo Mwano: Real talk on minority recruitment and retention

Deo Mwano: Real talk on minority recruitment and retention

AS A WORKFORCE culture consultant and an expert in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), I have helped many businesses struggling to recruit and maintain minority employees. I’m always enthusiastic to assist with this, as I can understand the challenge from both the employer and employee pe…

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Rich Gulla: These workers were always essential

Rich Gulla: These workers were always essential

WITH THE SUMMER winding down and the new COVID-19 variant rearing its’ ugly head, I started to wonder how this would get better and how things have changed. COVID 19 has taught us many things, but I think what’s most important is that the way things have always been done doesn’t need to be t…

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
+2
Phil Wyzik & Don Caruso: Low on labor

Phil Wyzik & Don Caruso: Low on labor

WITH LABOR DAY right around the corner, employers in most every sector might mark the holiday by reflecting upon what we don’t have: labor. Back in March, workforce watchers warned that as the pandemic ends, as many as half of all workers plan to find a new job. This voluntary job leaving ad…

Monday, August 23, 2021
Alain Bernard: Now is the time to save the future of nursing care

Alain Bernard: Now is the time to save the future of nursing care

IN 1948 Catholic Charities New Hampshire opened its first two nursing homes, having previously run four small homes for the elderly. Since then, caring for our most fragile, vulnerable citizens has remained a core part of our mission, and today, we operate seven nursing homes across the state.

Friday, August 20, 2021