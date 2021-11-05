SINCE THE BEGINNING of the pandemic more than a year-and-a-half ago, one of the overriding goals has been to ensure our hospitals have the capacity to care for a surge of COVID-19 patients. As we experience an ongoing increase of patients in need of hospital care here in New Hampshire, both those with and without COVID-19, that goal continues to challenge hospitals, state leaders and the incredible women and men on the front lines of this pandemic.
In the early days of the pandemic when hospitals were being overrun by patients with COVID-19 the response was swift: in addition to lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and more, hospitals across the country canceled all non-urgent, elective procedures to preserve the personal protective equipment and bed capacity to ensure they could serve patients with COVID-19.
New Hampshire hospitals came together to ensure that every patient was able to get the care they needed during the surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths last fall and winter. Clinical leaders from every hospital and health system met daily to manage hospital capacity so that if any hospital was at or near their capacity, other hospitals could step in and share resources and transfer patients so that every patient received the highest quality of care.
Having witnessed this collaboration firsthand, I could not be prouder of our hospitals and health care heroes for everything that they do to fulfill the mission behind the blue and white H we see in our communities.
So, why are hospitals as challenged today as they have been at any time during the pandemic?
Hospital bed capacity has been at its highest levels over the past few months. While COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing and at levels we haven’t seen since earlier this year, hospitals are also seeing more seriously ill non-COVID patients in need of care. Many of those patients may have delayed screenings or other preventive care during the pandemic, and now their illnesses are much more serious.
Finding an intensive care unit bed has become one of the greatest challenges facing hospitals across New Hampshire and the country. It’s not uncommon that some of our largest hospitals, which would normally be able to accept transfers from smaller hospitals, have had to say that they were unable to accept those patients. That means patients in need of a transfer may have to be transferred to hospitals far from home…Connecticut, New York and beyond.
A workforce shortage that was challenging before the pandemic has only been exacerbated by it. We often talk about those on the front lines of this pandemic as heroes…and they are, in every sense of the word. But they are not superhuman; they are tired. They want to get back to normal, which means taking care of everyone who needs their care, and this surge is making that much more challenging.
Hospitals are not the only part of the health care system challenged by the pandemic. Those in long-term care, home care, behavioral health, and others are also facing significant challenges. When a nursing home is unable to accept a patient ready to be discharged from the hospital, that patient remains in the hospital until they can be safely discharged. When those in an acute psychiatric crisis are unable to be transferred to the appropriate facility for care, they are forced to stay in the emergency room until an appropriate bed opens up.
All of these things are converging in a way that makes the job of hospitals and caregivers more difficult. We need to ensure that the capacity is there for every patient, whether that’s someone with COVID-19, a crash victim or someone suffering a heart attack. That is why it is important that we do everything we can to ensure that a hospital bed is there should we or a loved one need it. That means getting a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect yourself and others.
If you still have questions, please talk to your doctor. The science and data are overwhelmingly clear: the vaccines that are approved for use are safe and effective at preventing infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death. It’s what is going to help us all get back to when COVID-19 isn’t calling the shots.
The women and men of New Hampshire’s hospitals are here for you now as they have been throughout the pandemic. We are in this together, and it’s going to take all of us, working together, to get through it. If you see one of those health care heroes, please tell them how much you appreciate all that they have done and continue to do to keep us healthy and safe.