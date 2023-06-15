THE RNC has seemingly decided they only want Donald Trump-sycophants-turned-backstabbers to participate in the first debate in Wisconsin.
Denying the will of the people, the RNC has decided that unless you have both 40,000 unique contributors and are at 1% in the polls, they don’t want you on stage.
Curtailing free speech is a familiar RNC calling card that I know all too well. I’m the only living (or dead) elected Republican to be attacked by the RNC while running for office. In 2006, the RNC spent millions attacking me, a Reagan Republican, when I ran for U.S. Senate in Rhode Island. They preferred pro-partial-birth abortion Lincoln Chafee, a man who stood to the left of Nancy Pelosi.
The RNC is at it again, trying to narrow the field in order to try to find somebody who can defeat former President Donald Trump. Instead, they should be doing the will of the people and inviting legitimate candidates like me to show the American people that serious Republicans understand that our nation must confront its problems.
As a former elected Republican (out of the public eye for many years due to his daughter’s cancer), a financial expert, and the only candidate thus far willing to discuss real policies to fix our nation, I clearly deserve the chance to be heard in Wisconsin, here in New Hampshire and elsewhere.
Former President Trump is correct to denounce the RNC putting his and other Republican candidates’ free speech into a straitjacket by demanding a vow from all those allowed on stage to ultimately endorse the Republican nominee.
What if that someone is a danger to our country, someone who holds extreme views that could put our future at risk? For example, what if one of the candidates was secretly a member of the John Birch Society? The RNC seemingly doesn’t care, they just demand blind support, much like the totalitarians of the old Soviet Union or the Mussolini fascists.
I will be at the Wisconsin debate, I’ve already booked my trip to Milwaukee. When President Trump is not present, and if I’m not on the stage, the stage will be filled by the former president’s backstabbers — people who he gave jobs to, people who benefited from his endorsements, people who were once part of his inner circle.
Here’s a short list:
Governor Ron DeSantis — The Florida governor owes his election to Trump. Ever watch his 2018 ad that aired as he groveled for Trump’s support? Sickening. Now, he attacks the hand that fed him.
Chris Christie — Christie loved and supported Donald Trump until he didn’t get a job in the White House after Trump’s 2016 presidential win. Now he’s running to attack Trump to weaken him. A poster boy for our country’s obesity crisis, Christie is literally a dead man walking.
Mike Pence — As vice president of our great country, he was selected by who? Oh, yes — Donald Trump. Pence seems to like all four years of the Trump presidency except for that one day. After selling his soul as VP to endorse everything Trump did — like increasing the national debt by $8 trillion — Pence now engages in a backstabbing campaign to try to take his job. Even Nixon never thought to go that far.
Vivek Ramaswamy — He says he’s a “good friend” of Donald Trump. This seems hard to believe. As a self-described practicing Hindu, Ramaswamy seems to downplay his beliefs. Heading to South Carolina’s Republican primary campaign on that? Hmm.
Nikki Haley — Hired by President Trump to be ambassador to the U.N., she is now running against her old boss. Haley says she’s entered the race because she is the daughter of Indian immigrants, that her child has trouble buying a house, and another child is writing “woke” papers to get A’s at college. Huh?
The RNC demands Trump and I endorse their chosen candidate, but I just don’t see a winner in the bunch.
I agree with President Trump. There is no reason for him to show up at these debates so that these “top contenders” can try to gang up on him.
If I’m on that stage, here’s how I’d handle it. I’d say I’m running to directly confront our nation’s problems. Closing terrible public schools, changing the Federal Reserve to keep inflation near zero, stopping trade with Communist China, breaking up the big banks and ending corruption are all part of a comprehensive plan to restore and revitalize our middle class.
I can handle the backstabbers, the soul sellers, and the ones who left office with 14% approval ratings. I’ll take care of the mini-Trump wannabes, and then we can discuss how to fix this great country.