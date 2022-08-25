NEW HAMPSHIRE has its very own Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. Together these four are following Kamikaze Joe Biden and his wingmen, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, as they drive this country down the drain.
Their latest achievement is the “Inflation Reduction Act,” a title that even a snake oil salesman wouldn’t use. Study after study has said there will be no reduction in inflation for at least five years, and we all know how accurate and dependable government studies are.
When it comes to the green energy sections of the bill, it’s even worse. From the Wall Street Journal, “Our contributor Bjorn Lomborg looked at the Rhodium Group estimate for CO2 emissions reductions from the Schumer-Manchin policies. He then plugged them into the United Nations climate model to measure the impact on global temperature by 2100. He finds the bill will reduce the estimated global temperature rise at the end of this century by all of .028 degrees Fahrenheit in the optimistic case. In the pessimistic case, the temperature difference will be .0009 degrees Fahrenheit.”
In other words, the climate provisions in this ballyhooed legislation will have no notable impact on the climate.
This isn’t surprising. No matter what the U.S. does to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, it will be dwarfed by what the rest of the world does. China, India and Africa aren’t about to stop burning fossil fuels as they develop, and China is sprinting ahead to build huge new coal capacity despite its pledge to start reducing emissions after 2030.
Together, Shaheen, Hassan, Kuster and Pappas will tell you that the provisions of this bill will be paid for by big rich guys and greedy corporations. Hogwash. They are giving the IRS 80 billion dollars to raise the money! They’ll say on the campaign trail they are not rising taxes, but oh they are raising revenues through audits.
Of the 87,000 new IRS employees, I can imagine 10,000 of them being computer programmers, ready to unleash their bots, spiders and web crawlers throughout the internet. They’ll be looking for your yard sale on Facebook, the birdhouse you sold on eBay, the part-time gig you advertised for on Craigslist. And when they don’t see that income on your tax return? Bingo, you get a letter from the IRS. Easier to go after you, the low hanging fruit with no tax attorneys or specialized accountants on your side. No, you’ll just pay the $1,200 they are demanding for missed income, penalties, interest and processing fees in hopes they don’t subject you to a full blown audit.
Don’t believe me, look at the IRS stats below from Jacob Bogage at The Washington Post. Seventy-seven percent of all audits were for taxpayers making under $200,000, with 51% under $75,000! More than 77% of the IRS’s exams in 2021 were of taxpayers with incomes less than $200,000.
More than $10M — 4.8%
Between $1M-$10M — 7%
Between $200K-$1M — 11%
Between $75K-$200K — 26%
No income -$75K — 51%
(The IRS numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding.)
One thing is for certain, you won’t see the signatures of Shaheen, Hassan, Kuster or Pappas at the bottom of the IRS letter you receive, but their fingerprints will be all over it.
The Four Horsemen are named Conquest, War, Famine, and Death. If you look through the “Inflation Reduction Act” you can find all four. Conquest, by a 51 to 50 vote; War, against fossil fuel with no benefit to the climate; Famine, with 87,000 new IRS agents ready to take everything off your table; Death, to the America I once knew.
