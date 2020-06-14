UNDER THE best of circumstances, policing in the United States is a difficult and demanding profession. The actions of the Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd have sparked a national outrage and produced civil unrest unseen since the 1960s.
Understandably, this heinous act was universally condemned by people of all colors, occupations and political affiliations. Right now, these are not the best of times for America’s law enforcement officers, and many agencies must do a better job policing their cities.
Reform is possible without jeopardizing the safety of our communities. Precipitous knee-jerk reactions — such as defunding police departments — may lead to unintended consequences. And the most vulnerable in our communities will suffer the most.
It is important to remember a few things about how we police our nation in the 21st century. Listening to the national media lately, you would think that the police are a monolithic organization patrolling in lockstep the streets in every community in America, and that they lack supervision, training, and accountability. For most agencies, nothing could be further from the truth.
Unlike many industrialized democratic countries, we do not have a national police force. Under the U.S. Constitution, public safety is predominantly a state and local responsibility. That’s why there are nearly 18,000 separate police agencies throughout the country.
In New Hampshire, there are about 236 law enforcement agencies at the local, county, and state level. Other than the State Police, only the 10 county sheriff’s offices have jurisdiction statewide. Unless armed with a warrant, in hot pursuit or asked to provide mutual aid, a Goffstown police officer, for example, has no jurisdiction in the City of Manchester, or vice versa. And in each agency, the chief law enforcement officer of that department reports to civilian authorities. The community or state determines the budget for each agency through its legislative process.
We are fortunate to live and work in a state that pays attention to public safety issues. For instance, we have one New Hampshire Police Academy from which all law enforcement officers must successfully graduate to be certified. It provides excellent training and is overseen by the Police Standards and Training Council.
Aside from the discipline that each agency head can mete out for bad behavior, a police officer, after notice and hearing, can be decertified for malfeasance or illegal behavior. Additionally, the Attorney General’s office investigates and, where necessary, prosecutes those who commit crimes. In many other states, there are many different agencies who train and oversee law enforcement, not all of which have incorporated the best practices for competent community policing.
When your police department is local, when the people who work there are known, and when the police chief and officers are accountable to civilians at the local level, you tend to get better policing. Most importantly, as a recent article in the Union Leader pointed out, up-to-date policies and procedures, training, supervision, close involvement with the community, and accountability, make all the difference in the world. The nation could well take note of how the Granite State does it.
Even so, a national Gallup Poll conducted in June 2019 showed that of all the societal institutions in the U.S., law enforcement still ranks third highest on the list. The top three rated institutions that year were the only ones to engender majority-level public confidence. Seventy-three percent of Americans had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the military, 68% in small business, and 53% in the police. The top three were well above confidence in the presidency (38%), the medical system (36%), public schools (29%), and certainly Congress, at 11%. What does this tell you? That in most communities law enforcement is trying to do the right thing.
Does that mean police departments in America can’t do a better job? Absolutely not. There is more work to do to ensure that all of our citizens are treated fairly, with respect, and without bias. It means, as a society, we must continue our long struggle to live up to the promise of America, that all people are created equal, and that freedom and liberty depend on the law being equitably enforced.