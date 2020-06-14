UNDER THE best of circumstances, policing in the United States is a difficult and demanding profession. The actions of the Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd have sparked a national outrage and produced civil unrest unseen since the 1960s.

Understandably, this heinous act was universally condemned by people of all colors, occupations and political affiliations. Right now, these are not the best of times for America’s law enforcement officers, and many agencies must do a better job policing their cities.

Reform is possible without jeopardizing the safety of our communities. Precipitous knee-jerk reactions — such as defunding police departments — may lead to unintended consequences. And the most vulnerable in our communities will suffer the most.

It is important to remember a few things about how we police our nation in the 21st century. Listening to the national media lately, you would think that the police are a monolithic organization patrolling in lockstep the streets in every community in America, and that they lack supervision, training, and accountability. For most agencies, nothing could be further from the truth.

Unlike many industrialized democratic countries, we do not have a national police force. Under the U.S. Constitution, public safety is predominantly a state and local responsibility. That’s why there are nearly 18,000 separate police agencies throughout the country.

In New Hampshire, there are about 236 law enforcement agencies at the local, county, and state level. Other than the State Police, only the 10 county sheriff’s offices have jurisdiction statewide. Unless armed with a warrant, in hot pursuit or asked to provide mutual aid, a Goffstown police officer, for example, has no jurisdiction in the City of Manchester, or vice versa. And in each agency, the chief law enforcement officer of that department reports to civilian authorities. The community or state determines the budget for each agency through its legislative process.

We are fortunate to live and work in a state that pays attention to public safety issues. For instance, we have one New Hampshire Police Academy from which all law enforcement officers must successfully graduate to be certified. It provides excellent training and is overseen by the Police Standards and Training Council.

Aside from the discipline that each agency head can mete out for bad behavior, a police officer, after notice and hearing, can be decertified for malfeasance or illegal behavior. Additionally, the Attorney General’s office investigates and, where necessary, prosecutes those who commit crimes. In many other states, there are many different agencies who train and oversee law enforcement, not all of which have incorporated the best practices for competent community policing.

When your police department is local, when the people who work there are known, and when the police chief and officers are accountable to civilians at the local level, you tend to get better policing. Most importantly, as a recent article in the Union Leader pointed out, up-to-date policies and procedures, training, supervision, close involvement with the community, and accountability, make all the difference in the world. The nation could well take note of how the Granite State does it.

Even so, a national Gallup Poll conducted in June 2019 showed that of all the societal institutions in the U.S., law enforcement still ranks third highest on the list. The top three rated institutions that year were the only ones to engender majority-level public confidence. Seventy-three percent of Americans had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the military, 68% in small business, and 53% in the police. The top three were well above confidence in the presidency (38%), the medical system (36%), public schools (29%), and certainly Congress, at 11%. What does this tell you? That in most communities law enforcement is trying to do the right thing.

Does that mean police departments in America can’t do a better job? Absolutely not. There is more work to do to ensure that all of our citizens are treated fairly, with respect, and without bias. It means, as a society, we must continue our long struggle to live up to the promise of America, that all people are created equal, and that freedom and liberty depend on the law being equitably enforced.

Steve Monier retired as Goffstown police chief after a 38-year career in law enforcement. He served six years on the national Commission for the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies. He still lives in town.

Friday, June 12, 2020
Jessica Cantin: A riot is the language of the unheard
Op-eds

Jessica Cantin: A riot is the language of the unheard

IN RECENT conversations, I’ve found that some of my white friends, just like many people in New Hampshire, are not sure how to react to what they’ve seen and heard about the senseless treatment of a black man in Minneapolis or the demonstrations and rioting it sparked.

Thursday, June 11, 2020
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: America is facing two national crises
Op-eds

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: America is facing two national crises

  • Updated

AMERICA is gripped by two national crises — both of which demand immediate leadership from Congress. After the horrific murder of George Floyd, voices across New Hampshire and the country are appropriately demanding justice and systematic reforms. In the days and weeks ahead, I will be press…

Sam Osherson: I want to invite a Republican to dinner
Op-eds

Sam Osherson: I want to invite a Republican to dinner

“I’D NEVER invite her to a dinner party at my house,” a friend of mine said, referring to a neighbor who voted Republican. We may lament our hyper-partisan time, but most of us — Democrat, Republican, Independent — are caught within it.

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Richard Knox: Equal opportunity connectivity needed in NH
Op-eds

Richard Knox: Equal opportunity connectivity needed in NH

FOR MORE than two decades my friend Shaw Smith taught biology in the classrooms of Moultonborough Academy. Or at least he did until March 23. After that, he taught from his car. The pandemic plunged him, like teachers everywhere, into a new jerry-rigged world of remote learning.

Monday, June 08, 2020
Roger Osmun: Telehealth may be the pandemic’s silver lining
Op-eds

Roger Osmun: Telehealth may be the pandemic’s silver lining

  • Updated

TELEHEALTH has become part of many people’s vocabulary in the past few months now that the COVID-19 pandemic is with us. While telehealth existed for many years previously, the need for physical distancing to prevent infection by the COVID-19 virus has brought the concept and the practice in…

Steven Borne: Don’t miss your revolution!
Op-eds

Steven Borne: Don’t miss your revolution!

  • Updated

HERE YE, here ye, what do you think would have happened if the colonists never learned about the Boston Massacre, the Battle of Lexington and Concord, or Bunker Hill. The Patriots fighting for liberty may have failed, due to lack of support from the colonists. Something similar is happening …

Sunday, June 07, 2020
Shoshanna Kelly: Want to start fixing racism in America? Start listening.
Op-eds

Shoshanna Kelly: Want to start fixing racism in America? Start listening.

  • Shoshanna Kelly

THIS PAST week was tragic. It was gut-wrenching and exhausting. I found myself going through daily waves of emotion that swelled from weeping to hot anger and back all over again. As a person of color who grew up in New Hampshire, racism is nothing new to me. I’ve been spit on, called the N …

Brendan Williams: Frightful times for long-term care
Op-eds

Brendan Williams: Frightful times for long-term care

  • Updated

PRIOR TO the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire’s nursing homes had the nation’s best rate of “substantial compliance” with federal health survey standards that are applied in every state. We even had the nation’s second-best rate of “deficiency free” facilities.

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Colleen McCormick: Stand up for CMC's consecrated mission
Op-eds

Colleen McCormick: Stand up for CMC's consecrated mission

YEARS AGO, I learned this lesson when buying a “band in a drum” for my preschool grandson from a reputable toy store. Upon arrival, as I went to wrap the boxed toy, I saw a notice on the bottom stating that the toy, made in China, was made using lead paint. Needless to say, it was returned.

Jay Bolduc: New Hampshire, your table is now ready
Op-eds

Jay Bolduc: New Hampshire, your table is now ready

THE RESTAURANT industry employs over 10% of New Hampshire workers and is the largest contributor to the state budget of any business segment. Our impact is not only fiscal. The National Restaurant Association (NRA) reports that half of Americans have worked in food service. We teach kids abo…