WITH ELECTION DAY just around the corner, my team and I have been hustling throughout New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District hearing from constituents about the concerns bringing them to the ballot boxes on November 3rd. After 8 years of a representative who puts Washington politics over New Hampshire priorities, Granite Staters have made it clear to me that they are ready for a new voice that will speak boldly for our small state.

One of the hottest topics that I hear about most is public safety: “Please don’t let happen to our cities and towns what is happening in Portland, Oregon.” This heartfelt plea is expressed again and again, and so I wanted to address it here and hopefully put folks’ concerns for the safety of our communities and families to rest.

New Hampshire has a long history of heroic men and women putting their lives on the line as first responders. Washington’s current extreme left agenda, which threatens to cripple our law enforcement and put our communities at risk, has prohibited our current 2nd District representative, Ann Kuster, from speaking out against the lawless violence and destruction we see happening in cities around the country. Her silence and leftist agenda have understandably left New Hampshire’s first responders and their families, as well as the citizens they serve, wondering what the future holds for the peace and prosperity for which New Hampshire citizens have worked so hard and rightfully enjoy.

Here’s my promise: as a proud veteran, husband, father, citizen, and future representative of this state, I will never apologize for backing our first responders, including and especially our law enforcement officers. This means ensuring their ability to act with the resources and legal security necessary when the citizens of our district call 911. It means opposing all policies that debilitate their ability to respond confidently, safely, and effectively such as the Policing Act Rep. Kuster voted for in Congress. This is an extreme policy so bad for our state that even some of her fellow Democrats in the New Hampshire delegation refused to support it.

I will also continue to defend policies like qualified immunity, which is critical in protecting law enforcement officers and their families from financial ruin and ensuring them the legal protections necessary to show up to their shifts to serve and protect our people with confidence.

It is because of my support of such critical protections that the New Hampshire Police Association gave me their endorsement this cycle, an honor I do not take lightly. They know too well the crushing and dangerous ramifications of my opponent’s ideological affiliation with the Pelosi anti-police agenda.

This is one of so many reasons why it is time for a new voice representing our 2nd District; to build a future founded on our state’s values and priorities and not on a Washington-based, big-state, socialist agenda.

As we head into the homestretch of the 2020 election cycle, I hope you feel assured that as your representative I will prioritize the safety and security of our state’s communities and the brave men and women who make that possible. True to our great state’s mantra, “Live free or die,” I will continue to defend those who defend our strong tradition of law and order and our freedom.

Steve Negron is the Republican candidate in the 2nd Congressional District. He lives in Nashua.

Thursday, October 29, 2020
Jay Bolduc: A special notice regarding restaurants
Op-eds

Jay Bolduc: A special notice regarding restaurants

SCAN THE LOCAL HEADLINES each morning and it’s likely you’ve considered dining in restaurants to be a risky endeavor. Almost daily there is a story about a restaurant closing due to COVID. And of the dozen locations cited in “Special Notices Regarding Potential Community Exposure” since Labo…

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Jennifer Horn: The world took notice
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: The world took notice

WHEN THE Union Leader endorsed Joe Biden for president on Sunday, the world took notice. Founded in 1863, the paper’s editorial page has been a steady voice for conservatism for over 100 years and has not endorsed a Democratic candidate for president in at least a century.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Monday, October 26, 2020
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Di Lothrop: Trump was always my first choice
Op-eds

Di Lothrop: Trump was always my first choice

THERE THEY GO AGAIN! Some Union Leader columnists with their Trump-hating rhetoric are still trying to sabotage ethical journalism with their twisted disinformation about President Donald Trump and Republicans in general. One columnist going as far as to infer that Republicans have “poor jud…

Friday, October 23, 2020
Karen Hewes: An inside view of County Attorney Conlon
Op-eds

Karen Hewes: An inside view of County Attorney Conlon

MANY PEOPLE know Michael Conlon in his role as Hillsborough County attorney, but I want to share some perspective of what he is like behind the scenes. A lucky few know Michael like I know him. We have been together for 13 years and married for six of those years.

Thursday, October 22, 2020
Sylvio Dupuis: Most sacred obligation is to protect
Op-eds

Sylvio Dupuis: Most sacred obligation is to protect

A LEADER’S MOST sacred obligation is to protect the people who depend on them. As the mayor of Manchester, president of the Catholic Medical Center, and commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department and Department of Health and Human Services, my first and my last thought every day …

Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Kathy Sullivan: Sununu wants Trump re-elected
Op-eds

Kathy Sullivan: Sununu wants Trump re-elected

DOES CHRIS SUNUNU have poor judgment or does his image as an affable compassionate conservative hide a hard-edged politician willing to ally himself with just about anyone to push his agenda and win reelection?

Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Eric Johnson: Mental health awareness needed 52 weeks a year
Op-eds

Eric Johnson: Mental health awareness needed 52 weeks a year

THE FIRST WEEK of October was Mental Health Awareness Week. On behalf of the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, the 10 community mental health centers across the state recognize the importance of this time. We extend our gratitude to all of New Hampshire’s health care pro…

Op-eds

Peter F. Smith: Obama's words say why Biden shouldn't be President

DEMOCRATS, independents, and some Republicans might vote for Joe Biden. Let’s consider what his former boss, Barack Obama said about Biden. “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to **** things up.” This is not a Republican description of Biden. That’s from an August Politico article on Obama’s …

Monday, October 19, 2020