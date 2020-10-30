WITH ELECTION DAY just around the corner, my team and I have been hustling throughout New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District hearing from constituents about the concerns bringing them to the ballot boxes on November 3rd. After 8 years of a representative who puts Washington politics over New Hampshire priorities, Granite Staters have made it clear to me that they are ready for a new voice that will speak boldly for our small state.
One of the hottest topics that I hear about most is public safety: “Please don’t let happen to our cities and towns what is happening in Portland, Oregon.” This heartfelt plea is expressed again and again, and so I wanted to address it here and hopefully put folks’ concerns for the safety of our communities and families to rest.
New Hampshire has a long history of heroic men and women putting their lives on the line as first responders. Washington’s current extreme left agenda, which threatens to cripple our law enforcement and put our communities at risk, has prohibited our current 2nd District representative, Ann Kuster, from speaking out against the lawless violence and destruction we see happening in cities around the country. Her silence and leftist agenda have understandably left New Hampshire’s first responders and their families, as well as the citizens they serve, wondering what the future holds for the peace and prosperity for which New Hampshire citizens have worked so hard and rightfully enjoy.
Here’s my promise: as a proud veteran, husband, father, citizen, and future representative of this state, I will never apologize for backing our first responders, including and especially our law enforcement officers. This means ensuring their ability to act with the resources and legal security necessary when the citizens of our district call 911. It means opposing all policies that debilitate their ability to respond confidently, safely, and effectively such as the Policing Act Rep. Kuster voted for in Congress. This is an extreme policy so bad for our state that even some of her fellow Democrats in the New Hampshire delegation refused to support it.
I will also continue to defend policies like qualified immunity, which is critical in protecting law enforcement officers and their families from financial ruin and ensuring them the legal protections necessary to show up to their shifts to serve and protect our people with confidence.
It is because of my support of such critical protections that the New Hampshire Police Association gave me their endorsement this cycle, an honor I do not take lightly. They know too well the crushing and dangerous ramifications of my opponent’s ideological affiliation with the Pelosi anti-police agenda.
This is one of so many reasons why it is time for a new voice representing our 2nd District; to build a future founded on our state’s values and priorities and not on a Washington-based, big-state, socialist agenda.
As we head into the homestretch of the 2020 election cycle, I hope you feel assured that as your representative I will prioritize the safety and security of our state’s communities and the brave men and women who make that possible. True to our great state’s mantra, “Live free or die,” I will continue to defend those who defend our strong tradition of law and order and our freedom.