WE’RE proud and thankful to live in America. Our nation was built on great ideas and courage, but partisan power is crushing the American spirit. Together we can accomplish anything; continuously fighting leaves us incompetent.

Washington leaders have strong partisan spines, but a compromising backbone gets cracked by their own party. Winning and raising money are the new masters, while the country takes a back seat. The minority’s job has become making the other side look bad. The majority’s goal is to shove its ideas down our throats without compromise.

Steven Borne lives in Rye.

