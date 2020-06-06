HERE YE, here ye, what do you think would have happened if the colonists never learned about the Boston Massacre, the Battle of Lexington and Concord, or Bunker Hill. The Patriots fighting for liberty may have failed, due to lack of support from the colonists. Something similar is happening right now. Revolutionary democratic events are in motion as the No Labels Problem Solvers and their Senate allies are attempting to change how Congress functions.
Here is the backstory. All that campaign and lobbyist money demands a return and an efficient system has evolved to meet the need. Just like American wealth has been accumulating around the top 1%, so has power in Congress. The massive partisanship over the past decades has consolidated Congressional power to the “Four Corners”. In our two-party system, these are the U.S. Senate and House Majority and Minority Leaders.
This powershift has marginalized the U.S. House of Representatives, turning most congressman into party pawns and leaving the once prestigious committees much less relevant. Fortunately, there are twenty-five Republican and twenty-five Democratic US Congressmen who are not only fed up, but have been sticking their necks out to do the job they were elected for. Last year, these No Labels Problem Solvers led a rules change that allows a majority of U.S. House members to go around party leadership and put legislation on the House floor. That was the first big event.
The second move happened on May 18th when the SMART Act was introduced to the House and the Senate. You just missed the most relevant point. In our emotionally charged, media rich, partisan, battle royal political system (think Thunderdome), separate partisan bills are created in the House and Senate and mashed together afterward. This time, the bi-partisan House Problem Solvers worked with three Republican and three Democratic Senators to develop a bi-partisan proposal (the SMART Act), to cleanly get local governments aid, so local governments remain solvent and keep essential services functioning.
The SMART Act’s merit speaks for itself, but just as important is the radical process change. The House and Senate, have not been working together to create legislation. Years ago, I heard my Congressman say the Senate is the enemy, just as much as the other political party.
The SMART Act was formed with Republican and Democratic House and Senate members ALL working together and our whole nation should have been focused on this revolutionary event.
The life or death of this revolution now rests with us, the people. Instead of reaching for muskets and tricorn hats, you need to make your voice heard. The only Revolutionary Representative around here is Maine’s Senator Collins (none of our other Congressman or Senators), so let her know you have her back. Your role in this revolution is to get as many people as you can to tell our current U.S. House representatives and Senators to support the SMART Act. Call, e-mail, write letters, make signs, post on social media, be creative and be heard. Do not let this revolution fail because of your inaction. You are fighting for this bill and revolutionizing how your government should be serving you! To learn more and get non-media filtered information, go to nolabels.org.