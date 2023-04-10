RECENTLY, a bill to legalize recreational marijuana (HB 639) passed in the State House by a vote of 272-109. This was done on a Roll Call vote, which shows how each representative voted and it is documented on the NH General Court website. HB 639 will now go to the Senate for consideration.

The committee testimony delivered thus far by the bill’s sponsors we’ve heard before: focus on the tax revenue that marijuana sales could generate for critical services like schools, law enforcement, and drug addiction treatment programs; lament how we are currently losing out on potential revenue from surrounding legalized states; convince everyone that legalization is inevitable.

Sue Homola is a former state representative living in Hollis.

