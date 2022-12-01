I KNOW firsthand the dedication, knowledge and love that Pat Abrami put into being a NH state rep serving the citizens of Stratham. I know the work he put into being a leader on Ways and Means as well as other important committees and commissions.
For anyone to know or better understand a bill, a policy, how to resolve a concern or the complicated how/why votes are sometimes cast, all one ever needed to do was ask. His door has always been open because he loved connecting with others.
Even during the COVID lockdowns, Pat worked tirelessly to continue the people’s work and alleviate the concerns of our isolated elders, children and their families.
I am aware of Stratham’s ever increasing progressive leanings over the last few election cycles. Progressive ideology versus scientific, judicious common sense policy wishes are the norm now in this part of NH. Pat’s philosophy is to promote legislation that benefits, safeguards and allows opportunities for prosperity for every citizen: the young, the old, the working families and students.
Pat being Pat was always about common sense, responsible budgets, investigating current issues while taking care of those in need of support.
Pat being Pat and a man of integrity, always thoroughly researched every proposal, every bill and legislation and brought different points of view to be discussed at every commission and committee he was involved with. Painstakingly delving into the details on every issue is how Pat works. Not many people go to these lengths to ensure every voice is heard and knowledge shared.
Pat has lived in Stratham a long time. He has always considered the people in town as neighbors and friends. He has certainly made good friends over these many years and he values them all.
Pat is a man of honor, integrity and hard work. However, during the last campaigns he has not always been treated with integrity in return. He saw the rude comments on local social media. He read the untruths in the political mailers. Simply shameful. He did not miss them. He chose not to dignify them with a response.
I know he will miss not being able to continue his work as the state representative for Stratham. I know he will miss the many colleagues and friends he has made at the State House from both sides of the aisle and many from around the country. It was never just a job. It was never about pushing the party line or ideology. This was Pat being Pat: a meaningful, productive, collaborative statesman.
Pat will continue to shine and remain grateful, hopeful and involved because that is who he is.
IN HER recent contribution to New Hampshire Voices, Representative Nutting-Wong insisted that those who are proud of the “extreme” pro-life platform have “no place in the State House” but I would argue that those who either don’t read the laws we write or don’t understand them have no place …
AFTER Thanksgiving, with families getting together fresh in mind, now is an appropriate time to discuss how our current long-term care system is failing many of us. Too often, older people and adults with physical disabilities cannot access the care they need due to the current system being …
WE. What a great word! Defined as “used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together.” In fact, it is one of the best two-letter words in our language. It is non-discriminatory, non-racial, selfless and inclusive. It can refer to two, two hundr…
IN THE 1770s, the British government denied U.S. colonies freedom of speech and assembly starting in Massachusetts. Since then, our founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.
THE ELECTIONS are over. It is time for all of us to recommit to helping our society. Here in small, mostly rural New Hampshire, there are currently 1,538 children under the care of the State of New Hampshire. These children have been removed from and kept from the care and custody of their p…
THESE ARE difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools, and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500 plus New Ham…
ON THAT sad date Jan. 6, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy — I was at a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives that incongruously was held in a vast frozen parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. I was actually in a pickup truck with three fellow repres…