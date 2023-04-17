IT IS disturbing when the issue of commercializing cannabis comes up and the foremost argument is revenue. Should not the health and wellbeing of our citizens be the primary consideration?
First, let us recognize that commercializing marijuana for those over 21 years of age does nothing to restrict it from teens. We know from our experience with alcohol, it will have the opposite result. Commercializing increases overall access and it decreases the perception of harm. If it is legal, how harmful can it be? Is that the message we want to send our young people?
Individuals use marijuana for a variety of reasons aside from medical purposes. It is known that the drug affects the pleasure centers of the brain, alters one’s mood, and helps to reduce stress. There are ways of achieving these feelings, however, that do not create additional health problems and can increase overall wellbeing: fun physical activity, regular exercise, meditation, yoga, cognitive behavioral therapy, and healthy socialization, to name a few.
Cannabis is promoted as an innocuous substance that ought to be readily available. There is little to no discussion on the effects marijuana has on health. We have spent decades, financing, educating, and researching the effects of tobacco with the outcome that smoking is no longer allowed in bars. Since marijuana is primarily smoked, are we not concerned about the effects of inhaling a substance that is even more potent than cigarettes?
Alcohol is the second legal substance that our state and country have spent billions of dollars reigning in the effects of. We have worked hard to make our roads safer and are continually fighting for increased funding to treat those who suffer from the disease of alcoholism. Even with the tremendous revenue that our state receives from the sale of alcohol, it has not put a dent in offering treatment for those who clearly need it.
One study found that the effects of alcohol cost New Hampshire $1.15 billion every year, including the loss of productivity for employers? How much more will the effects of cannabis cost our state if it is commercialized?
I saw the effects of substance use with families in my work as a nurse practitioner for 41 years. For the last 20 years, I have co-facilitated a weekly FASTER (Families Advocating Substance Treatment, Education, and Recovery) family support group at Waypoint. Although people argue that cannabis is not a gateway drug, every family member who has come through our group will attest their loved one started with marijuana.
Having raised four adolescents, I know most teens who smoke pot go on to lead healthy, productive lives. We also know, however, that one out of six teens is susceptible to the effects of cannabis due to their growing brain (which will continue until their mid to late 20s), and their own biological predisposition. These teens can become dependent and, over time, can become addicted.
The potency of today’s cannabis is frighteningly higher than that of the 1960s. For adults, it is about one out of 11 who will become dependent. Should we not be thinking about these citizens?
If legalization should occur, it is important to realize that cannabis will be commercialized. This will be big business with advertising and promotion geared toward young people, as they are the future source of profits. Are parents prepared that the delivery system of marijuana to their teen will be legal in baked goods, lollipops, soft drinks, and gummy bears?
When considering the commercialization of marijuana, keep in mind that while the advocates claim that most revenue will be spent directly on “public education,” there will be an increase in the number of adolescents coming to school under its effects and less ready to learn. Additional monies spent on drug enforcement and drug programs will look like a dog chasing its tail.
I am not suggesting that we make alcohol and cigarettes illegal. Those horses are already out of the barn. I am asking why New Hampshire would want to add legal access to yet another substance when we know the health risks to our citizens, and one that will require the additional expense of taxpayers’ money to treat in the future.
Please ask your senator and representatives to oppose the commercialization of cannabis by voting against HB 639. Thank you.
Susan McKeown is a facilitator of FASTER Family Support Group at Waypoint and lives in Manchester.
