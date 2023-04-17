IT IS disturbing when the issue of commercializing cannabis comes up and the foremost argument is revenue. Should not the health and wellbeing of our citizens be the primary consideration?

First, let us recognize that commercializing marijuana for those over 21 years of age does nothing to restrict it from teens. We know from our experience with alcohol, it will have the opposite result. Commercializing increases overall access and it decreases the perception of harm. If it is legal, how harmful can it be? Is that the message we want to send our young people?

Susan McKeown is a facilitator of FASTER Family Support Group at Waypoint and lives in Manchester.

Sen. Cindy Rosenwald: Cover anti-obesity medications under Medicare

Sue Homola: 272 don't care if legal pot hurts NH

Shannon McGinley: NH's extremist pro-abortion Republicans

