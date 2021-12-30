THE LAST 22 months have been challenging for everyone. COVID’s threat of illness and death has been unrelenting. The restrictions have had a profound impact on our lives. Our jobs and living situations have been upended. As adults trying to deal with these stresses, we can lose sight of the impact this is having on our children.
Children pick up on adult moods. Young children do not understand what is going on with their parents or caregivers, but they are accurate barometers of emotions. When parents are stressed with each other and are short on patience, children often feel the stability of their family is threatened. Chronic worry changes brain chemistry of these developing minds and can be destructive to a child’s well-being. This is happening now in real time.
Anxiety and depression for children have never been higher. Suicide for those 10 to 24 years old is the second leading cause of death. Substance use has escalated as a coping mechanism, resulting in more than 100,000 deaths this past year. We cannot afford to let this continue. We were not able to prevent this pandemic, but this does not mean that we are powerless in our response to its impact. Quite the contrary!
Since the number of mental health providers does not come close to matching this pressing need, the adults in our children’s lives (parents, teachers, neighbors, caregivers, and extended family) must support and help them navigate the challenges presented by COVID. We know that bad times don’t last and that we will get through this. But children do not have that perspective. What they experience today often seems permanent, insoluble, with seemingly no hope for a positive outcome. How can we help them?
The answer lies in how we conduct ourselves with our words, actions, and attitude. Yes, they need to know these are difficult times and some changes are needed right now. But they need to also know things will get better. Right now, we need do what is necessary to stay healthy and that means following public health recommendations. We do that for the good of everyone, even when we do not like it. That is what caring for ourselves, our children, and others, is all about.
How are we dealing with our own stresses and modeling coping skills to our children? Our actions speak louder than our words. Are we getting exercise every day, eating healthy meals and snacks, minimizing our drinking, and trying to get 7-8 hours of sleep every night? These are the strategies basic to our physical health and ones that we should be reinforcing with our children.
Attention to our emotional health is critical when dealing with the chronic stress. Children do not come with the skills and experience to handle the worry that is consuming us. We need to protect them from the barrage of negativity. One way to protect them is deciding what and how much we share and expose to them. We need to change the dismal picture presented every day on radio, television, and online sites. Some practical measures are:
Adult worries should be discussed between adults.
Avoid watching the news with children present. Tape the nightly news and watch it later.
When riding in the car play soothing music, classical pieces, or their favorite tunes.
Have a tech-free dinner where everyone can share the highs and lows of their day.
Talk about what you are looking forward to.
Talk about how you managed through difficult times in your past.
Share your faith in God or a higher power and how to pray for strength and ask for help.
Enjoy a quiet time at the end of the day.
Read a positive story at bedtime.
Remember laughter. Read cartoons, watch a comedy, tell funny stories, and play silly games. Get those endorphins (the feel-good chemicals) flowing. Have some FUN!
Go to the library and choose books and movies to enjoy together.
Get out in nature, walking in the woods, sledding, snowshoeing, or making a snowman.
Protecting our children has never been more important. This does not mean they should be insulated from the fact that this is a serious issue, but they should not be subjected to the stress 24/7. Children deserve a childhood where they can depend on adults to protect them. This must be our top priority for 2022.