HOMELESS MEN and women, many struggling with mental illness and addiction, others just too poor to afford housing, if they could even find it, have set up their tents on the Hillsborough County Superior Court’s lawn.
It’s easy to overlook the homeless when they live under bridges and in the woods. We can all go about our lives when they stay out of sight. It’s another thing when they live in the center of the largest city in the state.
Articles in the New Hampshire Union Leader quote state representatives as saying they are working with courthouse camp residents one-on-one to inform them about services and opportunities. Really? That’s how we’re going to solve this problem? We’re going to tell them about services and opportunities?
What did these state representatives tell the 24-year-old man who said he is living in a tent because he can’t pay the $200 a week for a rehab program? Did they give him a grant along with a phone number?
People have no idea how hard it is for poor people, especially those who are mentally ill or addicts, to navigate the system As a former public defender, the last 3 years in Manchester, many of these people were my clients. No transportation, no job skills that result in more than a minimum wage job, no insurance, phones that are paid by the minute and are frequently turned off because they can’t afford to add more time.
There’s a hodgepodge of “services” out there, all with the best intentions I’m sure. “Call this number to see if there is available housing.” There isn’t any …”give us your phone number and address and we’ll follow up with you.” See my previous paragraph in response to that. “Call this number to make an appointment with a mental health counselor.” But they have to wait until there’s an opening, then try to find a ride, then possibly get a prescription for a drug they can’t pay for, then wait for the follow up appointment to see how they’re doing.
All the while, the person is not only homeless but in a manic or depressive episode in which they can barely navigate the next hour. To understand the problem of 40 tents surrounding the biggest court in the biggest city in the biggest county you have to understand how the current system operates from the ground up from those people living in those tents and the people who are in contact with them daily. The state, county and city can have a hundred task force meetings, all paid for by various means, but without a coordinated effort none of these meetings will result in anything but recommendations…recommendations are good but they are not results.
Can anyone argue that the minimum foundation for a stable life is having a place to live?
If you don’t have an address you can’t get a job. If you can’t get a job, you can’t pay for an address. It stands to reason that homeless drug addicts, who can’t afford rehab, do more drugs because their lives seem hopeless. They’re in the mist, as a former client once told me.
Spare me the argument of it being a choice to be an addict. Anyone who has a family member or friend who is an addict knows that no one really wants to be an addict. And surely we can all agree that mental illness is not a choice.
We need to address this problem as a state, let’s stop complaining that people from other towns are coming to Manchester. Homeless people are everywhere, we just can’t see them. The national vacancy rate for rentals is 5% in our part of the country. It’s less than 1% in New Hampshire. Homelessness is not going away.
New Hampshire is small enough to do things that probably couldn’t easily be done in a larger state. Has anyone looked at vacant properties or land owned by each county? What about all the empty commercial properties? Why don’t we take the money being doled out in small grants to build something… housing that also provides mental health and drug addiction treatment on site. Why don’t we try to find a statewide solution that includes a study of all the obstacles in the way of doing so.
I am constantly reading about our labor shortage. Why don’t companies partner with the state to assist with housing, then move on to training and transportation once people are stable and receiving mental health treatment or in recovery from addiction? It won’t be easy, all those involved in the system, on both sides of the aisles, have to cooperate and coordinate, but it’s certainly not impossible.
These things do cost money, but money is already spent everyday studying the issue, reacting to emergencies, putting poor people in jail, and administering multiple agencies. Let’s stop reacting and analyzing and do something.