HOMELESS MEN and women, many struggling with mental illness and addiction, others just too poor to afford housing, if they could even find it, have set up their tents on the Hillsborough County Superior Court’s lawn.

It’s easy to overlook the homeless when they live under bridges and in the woods. We can all go about our lives when they stay out of sight. It’s another thing when they live in the center of the largest city in the state.

Articles in the New Hampshire Union Leader quote state representatives as saying they are working with courthouse camp residents one-on-one to inform them about services and opportunities. Really? That’s how we’re going to solve this problem? We’re going to tell them about services and opportunities?

What did these state representatives tell the 24-year-old man who said he is living in a tent because he can’t pay the $200 a week for a rehab program? Did they give him a grant along with a phone number?

People have no idea how hard it is for poor people, especially those who are mentally ill or addicts, to navigate the system As a former public defender, the last 3 years in Manchester, many of these people were my clients. No transportation, no job skills that result in more than a minimum wage job, no insurance, phones that are paid by the minute and are frequently turned off because they can’t afford to add more time.

There’s a hodgepodge of “services” out there, all with the best intentions I’m sure. “Call this number to see if there is available housing.” There isn’t any …”give us your phone number and address and we’ll follow up with you.” See my previous paragraph in response to that. “Call this number to make an appointment with a mental health counselor.” But they have to wait until there’s an opening, then try to find a ride, then possibly get a prescription for a drug they can’t pay for, then wait for the follow up appointment to see how they’re doing.

All the while, the person is not only homeless but in a manic or depressive episode in which they can barely navigate the next hour. To understand the problem of 40 tents surrounding the biggest court in the biggest city in the biggest county you have to understand how the current system operates from the ground up from those people living in those tents and the people who are in contact with them daily. The state, county and city can have a hundred task force meetings, all paid for by various means, but without a coordinated effort none of these meetings will result in anything but recommendations…recommendations are good but they are not results.

Can anyone argue that the minimum foundation for a stable life is having a place to live?

If you don’t have an address you can’t get a job. If you can’t get a job, you can’t pay for an address. It stands to reason that homeless drug addicts, who can’t afford rehab, do more drugs because their lives seem hopeless. They’re in the mist, as a former client once told me.

Spare me the argument of it being a choice to be an addict. Anyone who has a family member or friend who is an addict knows that no one really wants to be an addict. And surely we can all agree that mental illness is not a choice.

We need to address this problem as a state, let’s stop complaining that people from other towns are coming to Manchester. Homeless people are everywhere, we just can’t see them. The national vacancy rate for rentals is 5% in our part of the country. It’s less than 1% in New Hampshire. Homelessness is not going away.

New Hampshire is small enough to do things that probably couldn’t easily be done in a larger state. Has anyone looked at vacant properties or land owned by each county? What about all the empty commercial properties? Why don’t we take the money being doled out in small grants to build something… housing that also provides mental health and drug addiction treatment on site. Why don’t we try to find a statewide solution that includes a study of all the obstacles in the way of doing so.

I am constantly reading about our labor shortage. Why don’t companies partner with the state to assist with housing, then move on to training and transportation once people are stable and receiving mental health treatment or in recovery from addiction? It won’t be easy, all those involved in the system, on both sides of the aisles, have to cooperate and coordinate, but it’s certainly not impossible.

These things do cost money, but money is already spent everyday studying the issue, reacting to emergencies, putting poor people in jail, and administering multiple agencies. Let’s stop reacting and analyzing and do something.

Suzanne Ketteridge is a an attorney and former public defender. She lives in Amherst.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Op-eds

Jan Martin: Sure it's broken, but how can we fix it?

I ONCE READ that all countries reach their pinnacle and then begin to decline. I hope this is not so for America, but our political climate would say that it is. Not only a decline but, if we don’t get hold of it, a path for self-destruction. We don’t need to worry about Russian interference…

Monday, November 16, 2020
Emma Ryan: Who will stand in the gap today
Op-eds

Emma Ryan: Who will stand in the gap today

  • Updated

Most Americans do not fear nuclear war. They assume that their government and the threat of mutually-assured destruction will keep them safe. This blind faith could prove catastrophic. The only outcome of nuclear war is total devastation—hundreds of millions dead, human life reduced to char …

Mary Jane Wallner: Republican will increase property taxes
Op-eds

Mary Jane Wallner: Republican will increase property taxes

  • Updated

Less than one week after the election, Governor Sununu announced that his first priority with the incoming Republican majorities in the House and Senate will be to raise your property taxes. The last budget, passed by the Democratic controlled legislature in 2019, contained historic investme…

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Patrick Hynes: For Sen. Hassan, a time for choosing
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: For Sen. Hassan, a time for choosing

DESPITE THE seemingly paradoxical outcome of the 2020 election here in the Granite State, voters actually sent a clear message: New Hampshire is a true purple state full of ticket splitters who refuse to vote according to type.

Thursday, November 12, 2020
Op-eds

Dolores Souto Messner: Integrity of the election process is at stake

PRESIDENT TRUMP not only has the right to legally challenge the results of the recent election but he has the moral obligation to do so. Doing otherwise would be a disservice to the American people (more than seventy-one million of whom voted for him) to the rule of law in our representative…

Op-eds

John Carroll: Faith in justice

ONE THING that does amaze me is the considered opinion of experts who say that the Supreme Court is reticent to rule in ways that add controversy to the political climate.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Frank Spinella: Healing a divided county will take bipartisan effort
Op-eds

Frank Spinella: Healing a divided county will take bipartisan effort

YOU MAY REMEMBER Bill Nye from his children’s TV series back in the 1990s, “Bill Nye the Science Guy.” A few years ago Nye and Ken Ham, a noted Christian fundamentalist, had a well-publicized debate over evolution and the age of the earth, which Nye maintained was about 4.5 billion years bas…

Monday, November 09, 2020
John Rullo: NH demands cultural competence in medicine
Op-eds

John Rullo: NH demands cultural competence in medicine

  • Updated

THE HEALTH CARE community is concerned about delivery of care to people with varying abilities. So concerned in fact that doctors’ and nurses’ continue to treat people with disabilities as victims of adverse health outcomes and not as members of a unique, diverse and complex population. Memb…

Sunday, November 08, 2020