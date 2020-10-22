A LEADER’S MOST sacred obligation is to protect the people who depend on them. As the mayor of Manchester, president of the Catholic Medical Center, and commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department and Department of Health and Human Services, my first and my last thought every day was about ensuring the safety of my fellow Granite Staters. We entrust our public servants with tremendous responsibilities, and chief among them is to look after our health.
But throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our government betrayed our trust. More than 220,000 Americans have died, including over 440 Granite Staters. What makes those figures even more tragic is the fact that it didn’t have to be this bad. A more competent and compassionate response could have saved thousands of lives, and perhaps save thousands more in the months to come.
I am proud to support the Biden-Harris ticket because I know they will do everything in their power to protect families in New Hampshire and across the country. Joe will listen to the experts and create a Pandemic Testing Board to get tens of millions of testing kits where they are needed. He will provide free testing, treatment, and vaccines for everyone when they are available. He will build a Public Health Jobs Corps and hire 100,000 workers to perform contact tracing. And above all else, Joe will always tell the truth and model healthy behavior in the face of the pandemic.
More than ever, this is a time our country needs to unite to defeat a common foe. COVID-19 is a threat to us all; it does not care if you are a Democrat, Republican, or an independent. And when confronted with a highly contagious virus, we are only as safe as the community around us. Our health is dependent on public safety measures and the personal decisions of our family and neighbors.
Joe Biden will bring America together around the common purpose of ending the pandemic. He will not point fingers and pass blame because he knows that the only way to defeat this virus is to get everyone to work together. Joe has a long history of reaching across the aisle and building coalitions to tackle our common problems, and that is the approach he’ll take to combat the pandemic too. Hate and division are not just tiresome, they make our country weaker. Joe will be a uniter in the White House and make sure that all Americans are working to keep our country safe.
Of course, all of America faces many health challenges beyond COVID-19, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have plans to address them as well. They have created a plan to build on the Affordable Care Act and protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions, not tear them down. They will add a new public option to insurance markets and lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60 in order to give more people options. They will double funding for community health centers on the frontlines of care. They will work to lower the prices of premiums, deductibles, and prescription drugs. The pandemic has only made the issues with our health care system more clear, and Joe and Kamala have strong policies to make sure more people can get quality care at a more reasonable cost.
Granite Staters can start voting now, and everyone should make a plan to vote for Joe and encourage their friends and neighbors to make a voting plan, too. Fortunately, it’s never been easier to cast your ballot in New Hampshire as voters can request, fill out, and return their ballot all at the same time by visiting their local clerk. The first step to ending this pandemic is electing Joe Biden. We don’t have time to waste.