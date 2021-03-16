WHEN it comes to electing women, New Hampshire has a history of breaking barriers. In 1999, we were the first state to have a female governor, Senate president, and speaker of the House at the same time. In 2008, we elected a majority-women state Senate. In 2012, we were the first state to elect an all-female congressional delegation and we did it again in 2016. And the only two women in American history to serve as governor and U.S. Senator are New Hampshire’s current sitting senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. Despite these many firsts, New Hampshire still has a long way to go to achieve political parity — particularly at the municipal level.
Our most recent Gender Matters publication highlights gender representation at the local level — specifically on school and select boards in New Hampshire towns (data from NH cities will be released later this year). Overall, only 37% of elected town officials are women, the vast majority of whom serve on school boards. Of the 221 towns in New Hampshire, only 29% have reached gender parity or majority women. But it is women’s participation at the executive level of municipalities that is most disappointing: a full 41% of New Hampshire towns have zero women elected to their select boards. (You can see the data for your town at NHWomensFoundation.Org/GM2021Towns.)
More diversity, including gender diversity, leads to better decision-making and more effective government. Data shows that having more women in office leads to better policy outcomes for women and girls. Why? Because women’s experiences shape how they govern. Health care, childcare, living wage, education and paid family leave are just a few of the policy areas on which elected women are focused. And as we reach the one-year anniversary since the start of the global pandemic, I can’t think of a more important time to be addressing these key policy areas in communities across New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Women’s Foundation envisions a state with full representation for all genders, and the first step to more inclusive representation is electing more women — many more women — to serve locally. In 2017, we launched Women Run!, the state’s only nonpartisan program to empower and train women to run for office at the local and state level. Women Run! gives women the tools and skills needed to run for office, but more importantly, we connect potential candidates with women who currently hold or previously held office at the state and local level.
When you vote this year, please consider how your town measures up in representation of women, and be on the lookout for the women running for select board, school board and other offices in your town. If we’re going to better address issues that women, girls and families face, we must elect more women. And there’s no better place to start than at the local level.
Electing smart, qualified and passionate women is the best way you can support a thriving and more inclusive future for your community.