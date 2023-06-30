STRAIGHT OUT, I’m a baseball guy...have been practically all of my life.

As a player and coach, I’ve been part of teams that have won city and state championships and part of teams that have come close, but lost, so I do know the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

Manchester’s Ted Menswar Jr. taught English at Memorial High School for 35 years before retiring. He has coached Little League, Pony League, Babe Ruth League, high school, and American Legion ball.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Wayne King: What about... What about... What about...

DEMOCRACY IS a messy business. We already knew that. Even before Newt Gingrich broke the modern-day political process with his 1994 “Contract with America” — waging a contract on America that has led us in a straight line to the current state of affairs — we’ve had rocky times.

Monday, June 26, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Friday, June 23, 2023
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Mike Castaldo: This may be America's greatest achievement so far

DURING HIS 2003 State of the Union address, President George W. Bush announced the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). At the time, his proposal was both ambitious and risky. Risky because if the new program failed, it would not just be tax dollars lost, but millions of indi…

Shane Morin: White fragility and 'The Little Mermaid'

MY DAUGHTER asked to go see the new “The Little Mermaid” several weekends ago and, to my astonishment, she was excited not because it was a new Disney movie but because of the reimagination of Ariel as a Black mermaid.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023