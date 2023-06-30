STRAIGHT OUT, I’m a baseball guy...have been practically all of my life.
As a player and coach, I’ve been part of teams that have won city and state championships and part of teams that have come close, but lost, so I do know the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
As a Dad, I watched our sons (we have no daughters) enjoy much success as they played baseball. As a grandfather, I watched our grandsons experience the same.
Reason for their success? Really good coaching at all levels supported by boards of directors that spared nothing in an effort to help the players experience that success.
After watching our granddaughters play softball, that sport is quickly moving up my list. Unfortunately, based on what I’ve seen over the past several years, I doubt it will enjoy the same level of success experienced by our sons and grandsons.
The main reason: GOOD PITCHING (or lack of it). Too many times my wife and I have sat and watched young girls struggle to consistently put the ball over the plate.
As a player and coach, I fully understand the expression that “good pitching will stop good hitting every time.” And, with few exceptions, truer words have never been spoken. From what I have seen in youth softball, many players at this critical position lack the needed skills — and there’s a reason.
Bluntly put, baseball has always been thought to be a guys’ sport while softball has been for girls. As a result, softball has never received the attention and support that baseball has enjoyed. Hopefully, that will change.
The combined record of Manchester’s high school softball teams for the season just completed? Three wins and 33 losses! Let that sink in for a moment. Our four high schools won a total of three games!
Though Central and Memorial each have well over 600 females, they still had to combine to have enough players to form a team. Combined, West and Trinity had more than 600 female students yet they, too, had to link-up and do the same.
That’s a total of more than 1,800 female students, but it wasn’t enough for each school to field a team of their own. That’s not only sad, it’s also unacceptable and the level of participation needs to change to create a winning atmosphere.
Manchester’s City Athletic Director Christine Pariseau-Telge has done her part by encouraging more participation through the creation of middle-school teams in both baseball and softball. Though not all the schools participated, at least it’s a start. Kudos to Christine and to the middle school coaches and assistants!
Kudos also to the volunteers presently running the local girls softball programs. Change begins with local commitment. There’s more we can do:
Colleges could offer instruction by running clinics using both staff and players. St. Anselm and Southern New Hampshire University are combining in an effort to provide clinics in July and August this summer (details below).
High school coaches and players from Central, Memorial, Trinity, and West could offer mini-clinics to the city’s youth softball leagues, especially since they could also serve as “feeders” to their own programs.
There are a number of adults, particularly women, who have played the sport during high school and college. If invited to participate, a significant number of them could volunteer their skills to better educate our city’s girls, it would benefit their overall skills.
Parents/brothers/relatives/friends/neighbors all should take some time to play catch and hit pop flies and ground balls to their daughters, granddaughters, sisters, nieces, and/or neighborhood girls. Maybe even serve on a board of directors and/or volunteer to help in the concession stand.
I realize that “travel ball” may sound more enticing. “She’ll get better coaching, play more games, play better competition,” it’s said. While that may be true, considering the total cost will be $500 to $5,000, is that something the average Manchester family is able to afford?
Maybe the better question is, is it worth it? Research completed by the NCAA has revealed that only 5.6% of female high school softball players go on to play college softball and only 1.8% play at the D1 level. Girls softball has lacked the attention and support for too long. It’s about time we step up as a community and help them. Will you?
The St. Anselm/SNHU Softball Clinic #1 is on July 18 and Clinic #2 is August 1. For more information, email SNHU head softball coach Deb Robitaille at d.robitaille@snhu.edu for the details.