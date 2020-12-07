THE HEADLINE “7 GOP conservatives seek impeachment probe of Sununu” (UL – 25/20) did what it was supposed to. The title grabbed my attention by stunning me then confusing me. However, after reading the article’s content, a third emotion visited me, one that I had experienced referent to this topic earlier...anger.
First, the stunning. Republicans seeking to impeach their Republican governor? Wow!
Second, the confusion. What did he do that would warrant such an extreme reaction?
Answer, he mandated the wearing of masks (with exceptions). Double wow!!
Third, the anger. Why do presumably intelligent people with commonsense have such a problem with wearing a mask?
Our nation has already lost more than 267,000 people to COVID-19. The top people in the field of science have said that wearing a mask would save lives...perhaps thousands and thousands of them, so what’s the problem with putting one on?
Then I remembered a mental image that leaped out at me when I first saw it on the internet...one that no matter how hard I’ve tried, I can’t get rid of it. A middle-aged couple was holding a banner during a political rally several months ago, back when the wearing of masks was initially being debated.
That banner carried a “message” that has been burned into my memory forever.
In BOLD print, it read “MY PERSONAL FREEDOM IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN YOUR SAFETY!”
My reaction then (and still is) “REALLY?! Are you people serious?” “Are you that selfish?
Several months have passed since then and I thought my anger had subsided.
Then I read the article about those seven GOP conservatives along with the actions of the 100-plus people who demonstrated in front of Gov. Chris Sununu’s home.
I thought about three specific women, my deceased Mom, my sister-in-law, and my best friend’s wife, all of whom have spent their lives as dedicated members of the nursing profession... the one that has been dealing with the pandemic 24/7 since it began...the ones who continue to do what they did, try their best to save people’s lives.
And the anger started to return.
Then I thought of our youngest son and his wife, both teachers in the Manchester education system, the one that is now being taught remotely due to the rising number of COVID cases in the Queen City.
And the anger increased.
I thought of my friend, a captain with the Manchester Fire Department, who, along with the other members of the department, have answered numerous calls for assistance due to the pandemic.
And the anger began to peak.
With it, the question returned. Why do presumably intelligent people with commonsense have such a problem with wearing a mask?
Then more questions flooded in. What the hell is wrong with these people? Do they seriously think that their personal freedom is more important than the safety of a member of their own family, the safety of a co-worker, the safety of a neighbor, or the safety of another human being...ANY human being?
And perhaps the most important one, the most relevant one...
What the hell is happening to us as a people, as a nation?
My city and my state are in the middle of the worst pandemic to hit my country in over 100 years. Almost 300,000 are dead, and though a vaccine is in our immediate future, here we still are, arguing over having to wear a mask!
I wear one and will continue to do so until I receive the vaccine...and even longer if I’m told it will save lives.
If my “position” on wearing a mask upsets you, I’d like to say I really don’t care, but the fact is, I do. Why? Because I sincerely believe that if wearing one will increase the safety of others around me, including you, then that is more important to me than my personal freedom.
BTW...Thanks, Mom and Dad, for instilling in each of your children a concern for more than just ourselves as evidenced by the career professions we chose. My sister still is a social worker, my brother was a guidance counselor and an assistant principal, and I was a teacher.
Stay safe...and please wear a mask.