Tejasinha Sivalingam: A crisis is when we need a Legislature at work

I AM extremely concerned that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Court had previously suspended legislative activities until May 4, 2020. Now, as of May 2, 2020, the General Court website reads in part, “…the General Court has suspended all legislative activities until further notice…” (www.gencourt.state.nh.us).
It is not only concerning that the Legislature has suspended legislative activities, but also how it appears the decision to suspend was made.
In times of crisis it is extremely important to have the Legislature deliberating the many and varied issues at hand, as they arise in real time, in order that the Legislature may adequately represent the needs of the people and communities of New Hampshire.
This is particularly important in a state of emergency when so much power is being temporarily vested in the executive branch, which needs to hear from the people and communities just as much, if not more, than they are hearing from their professional advisors.
The Legislative branch, through the attending representatives and senators, gives greater potency, organization, and affect to the voice of the people and communities. These are endangered when the Legislature suspends. The people’s representation is not a fair-weather amenity.
The honorable Senate President Donna Soucy and the honorable Speaker of the House Stephen Shurtleff are aware of the potency and importance of the Legislature working with the governor in times of crises, evident by the fact that the Friday April 17, 2020 House Record (Volume 42, Number 16) says they, joining with others, filed suit against the executive branch because “…Governor [Chris] Sununu has decided that he has the power to exclude the Fiscal Committee.”
In the second paragraph it states, “Our constitution demands co-equal branches of government to ensure a thriving republic and we will do everything we can to maintain that balance of power — for the good of the people.” And, yet, earlier on March 20, 2020, in the House Record (Volume 42, Number 12), Speaker Shurtleff writes, “…the Senate President and I have made the historic decision to suspend all legislative activities.”
While it may be understandable to allow the Senate president and speaker of the House the ability in exigent situations to temporarily suspend deliberation and action of the entire Legislature, I believe that beyond the existence of such exigent circumstances it is solely the power of the General Court by concurrent resolution to suspend all legislative activities.
Presently, I do not see an exigent situation and, in this instance, I have not seen any record that the General Court has suspended its activities by concurrent resolution. Regardless, I see no reason currently that the General Court should be suspended.
In summary, during a crises the Legislature should deliberate and act when possible. If the Legislature feels it should suspend its activities, then that decision should be made by concurrent resolution — ideally in my opinion with a two-thirds majority. If for some reason the situation requires immediate action, then the Senate president and the speaker of the House could be allowed to suspend activities, but only until two-fifths of the legislators convene the General Court by petition to deliberate and decide whether or not the Legislature should continue to be suspended, for what reason, and for how long.
The General Court provides an essential service, the representation of the people, their communities, and their economy. Comparatively, cosmetologists have petitioned to allow them to go back to work, but the General Court has suspended all legislative activities until further notice.
Thousands of working people are having to adapt by meeting online or going to work while observing social distancing, yet the General Court cannot meet online or in a larger more spacious building? We are fortunate that there is increasing data that the mortality of COVID-19 is actually on par with a bad flu season, and no severe and pervasive sequela have been disclosed. However, even while we get more hopeful information, and even while essential workers have been putting themselves at potentially greater risks by going to work without interruption, the General Court has remained largely immobilized while our society, economy, and communities are potentially irrevocably changed.