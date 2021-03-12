EVERYWHERE you look you see grim signs of how the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered our economy. Lines at food banks. Shuttered restaurants. Upticks in evictions and homelessness.
Simply put, we are reeling; working families are struggling to keep their heads above water. And, nearly a year after the pandemic hit, many are sinking.
This doesn’t have to happen. We can throw a lifeline to people who’ve been impacted by this crisis — and we must. The damage has been massive. And so the relief measures must be bold and swift in order to make sure families can pay their bills, put food on the table, and stay in their homes. We know this. You know this. Voters know this, by unprecedented margins.
And now, finally, there are signs that members of Congress understand this, too: the recently passed American Rescue Plan has the building blocks to lay the groundwork to rebuild.
This makes sense: it is what voters want. Recently, Oxfam America commissioned a bi-partisan poll to ask voters whether they think government should be doing more to boost the economy and support working families. The answer? A resounding Yes. 71% said they think that boosting the economy and creating jobs is more important than preventing increases in the deficit. Two thirds said the federal government needs to do more to make the economic downturn less severe and help people financially.
Voters want action, and they want it now. Specifically, voters want Congress to include these measures in the relief bill.
When it comes to child care, a remarkably strong 79% of voters in our state favor a substantial investment of $50 billion in the industry. The need for this support is obvious to nearly everyone — but especially parents. The child care industry has been decimated by the pandemic, and losing affordable child care has dealt a huge blow to women, families, and children.
Working women in New Hampshire have left the workforce in disproportionate numbers; in 2020, men saw a 0.7% reduction in workforce participation while women saw more than twice that at 1.7%. Overall, more than 2.3 million women left the labor force in the United States since last February.
In part, women have lost jobs in sectors that were most affected by the pandemic: accommodations, food services, child care. But a huge part of the reason that women are dropping out of the workforce is that they’re shouldering enormous new burdens at home, from caring for dependents to homeschooling to increased household duties. They simply can’t hold one job in the workforce while holding another at home. Voters rightly agree that stabilizing the child care industry will support the well-being of families, facilitate women’s labor force participation, and have a rapid, multiplying effect on our economic recovery.
So many working families have been facing loss of work and relying on unemployment benefits to tide them over; the federal supplement is literally a lifeline, enabling people to pay the bills and keep the heat on. By a 63%-to-33% margin, New Hampshire voters want Congress to increase the federal COVID-19 unemployment benefit from $300 to $400 a week and extend benefits until the economy recovers.
The minimum wage in our state has not been increased from $7.25 an hour in 12 years; in that time, the cost of food alone has gone up by more than 25%. It is long past time to raise the wage, and voters know it. By a robust 19-point margin (58% to 39%), voters embrace a proposal to gradually increase the federal minimum wage, to reach $15 per hour in 2025.
The stimulus checks do provide help for people, and they do stimulate the economy overall. About two thirds of voters favor Congress providing checks of $1,400 per person to all families earning less than $150,000. Families — especially those with young children — are feeling the weight of all these problems. There is a proposal to offer a child tax credit of $3,000 for each child under age 17; 68% of voters in New Hampshire support the idea, including 75% of parents.
Finally, it’s shocking that workers who are exposed to or have contracted the virus do not have a guarantee of paid sick time. This is dangerous for all of us. A full 66% of voters in New Hampshire favor emergency paid leave for workers.
Our lawmakers are offering a lifeline to people who’ve been impacted by this pandemic with the American Rescue Plan. Regardless of party affiliation, age, gender or race, voters are expressing a strong need for help right now and for the federal government to continue to step in with bold plans to help this country recover and rebuild.