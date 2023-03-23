FOR THE first time since 2018, Republicans in Washington have control of the House of Representatives. However, after last year’s midterms, the GOP only managed to earn a razor-thin majority in Congress’ lower chamber, and Democrats retained control of the Senate.
Now, after a bruising and drawn-out race for speaker of the House, there’s little room for Republicans to pass their top priorities. Despite that, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Majority Leader Steve Scalise have already signaled that they’re prepared to leverage a looming vote on critical must-pass legislation — raising the debt ceiling — as a mechanism to pass Republican policy initiatives.
Their most pressing priority? Cutting Social Security and Medicare, a move that would alienate older voters and help solidify a core electorate for Democrats moving into the 2024 election cycle.
This isn’t the first time an ascendant speaker has tried to hold the debt ceiling hostage in exchange for disastrous changes to essential entitlement programs like Social Security, programs Americans have been paying into for decades and rely on to make ends meet.
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich popularized the idea of extracting concessions from debt ceiling debates, and he tried to use negotiations over the debt limit to jam Social Security cuts through Congress. The strategy backfired. Republicans were labeled as the party in favor of taking away Americans’ hard-earned retirement benefits, and they were punished at the ballot box, allowing then-President Bill Clinton to become the first president since 1934 to gain House seats in a midterm election cycle.
If that sounds bad, the looming fight to cut Social Security could be disastrous for Republicans. But more importantly, if the GOP somehow succeeds, America’s seniors will lose critical, potentially life-saving, funds and services.
We’ve already gotten a taste of the political blowback Speaker McCarthy should expect to face if he continues to push for cuts to essential programs like Social Security and Medicare. Two months before the November midterms, he released a House GOP platform, the Commitment to America — a nod to Newt Gingrinch’s Contract with America — which proudly advertised cuts to retirement and health care benefits if Republicans were able to retake Congress.
Democrats, meanwhile, have continued to show a unified front in their protection of Social Security and Medicare. Ahead of the 2022 November midterms, instead of answering questions about economic concerns like inflation, Democratic candidates hammered their opponents on Social Security and Medicare — attacks that reduced what many predicted would be a red wave to a red ripple.
Republicans hemorrhaged support with Americans over the age of 50, a critically important group of voters whose support Republicans have historically relied on to win contested elections and a demographic that typically makes up over two-thirds of the overall electorate. According to polls in some of the closest House races in the country, voters over the age of 50 cited threats to Social Security and Medicare as some of their top concerns, and they shifted away from Republicans by 12 points compared to previous surveys.
In 2024, older voters are going to turn out for the candidates and the party that built its platform around the policy issues they care about, pledging to protect essential benefits and focusing on the kitchen table issues that affect everyday Americans. Those candidates will be Democrats who have and will continue to stand up for older voters.
Meanwhile, as Republicans in Congress continue to fight for cuts to Social Security and Medicare, they will watch support from key voters disappear — bad policy and bad politics combined.
Terry Shumaker is the former U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago. He co-chaired President Bill Clinton’s New Hampshire primary and general election campaigns. He lives in Concord.
