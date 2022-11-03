I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it has truly been the best and most thrilling year of my life.
Along the trail, I spent more time with other candidates than my family, and had the best seat in the house when it came to their best and worst moments. Above everyone else, one candidate has stood out in the crowd — U.S. Senate candidate and retired Brigadier General Donald Bolduc.
As I listened to Don, I saw that he understands the problems Granite Staters face, and, frankly speaking, the problems Sen. Maggie Hassan has helped create. From our record-high inflation, to working to shut down America’s energy output and creating an energy crisis, to the indoctrination of our kids in our public schools. Hassan’s last six years in D.C. are some of the hardest years you and I have faced.
Because of Senator Hassan, our communities are more broke and more divided, and families are suffering.
While career politicians are killing our economy, suddenly we are at the start of what may go down as the worst drug epidemic in our history — fentanyl. As Senator Hassan promoted open borders, cartels jumped at their new opportunity to relentlessly slam fentanyl into our cities and towns. In the last year, New Hampshire police have seized enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, nearly 10 times the population of New Hampshire. Read that again.
In the meantime, Maggie Hassan played a colossal role in the indoctrination of our children in what was once the crowned jewel of New Hampshire, our public schools. Parents have removed more than 10,000 students from these schools, yet your property taxes still go up. Critical race theory (CRT) is still being taught, and gender transition conversations are happening between students and adults without parents ever being involved.
These are all issues where Senator Hassan stands in lockstep with President Joe Biden. Our country is in the worst shape it has been in my lifetime.
Unlike any moment before in our lives, D.C. is a train wreck, but can you imagine what another six years of a career politician like Maggie Hassan will bring us? You and I will suffer an even worse economy. Inflation will reach new record highs unlike any we could have imagined. There will be the complete destruction of our energy reserves, with no new output. Can you imagine the cost of gas and fuel?
And without a doubt, there will be an even bigger divide in our communities because of the ongoing indoctrination of children in public schools.
We need an outsider, a new kind of leader who isn’t bought by lobbyists and deeply cares about the individuals and the families of New Hampshire. We deserve a person with a career of true service to our country, a humble leader whose life has exhibited great strength of personal character. We need a U.S. senator who works for us, and for our future.
Our world has changed, and not for the better. If anyone tried to tell us a decade ago what was going to happen in the six years Maggie Hassan has been in office, you and I wouldn’t have believed them. This is precisely why this is the election where we must make a change.
I don’t believe in politicians, but I do believe in Don Bolduc. And I believe he is our only chance to fix the problems you and I are facing today. On November 8th, do the right thing for New Hampshire and vote for General Donald Bolduc to be your next U.S. senator.
Thad Riley of Brentwood was a recent Republican primary candidate for governor.
