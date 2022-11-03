I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it has truly been the best and most thrilling year of my life.

Along the trail, I spent more time with other candidates than my family, and had the best seat in the house when it came to their best and worst moments. Above everyone else, one candidate has stood out in the crowd — U.S. Senate candidate and retired Brigadier General Donald Bolduc.

Thad Riley of Brentwood was a recent Republican primary candidate for governor.

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Carl Anderson: Gatsas delivered for my town

Carl Anderson: Gatsas delivered for my town

THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL is vitally important to the New Hampshire way of governance. The function of the council, oversimplified, is to control the purse strings of the state budget. The Executive Council must approve nearly all budgeted expenditures by state departments. They also approve app…

Monday, October 31, 2022
Robert J. Lynn: Vote 'Yes' on Question 1

Robert J. Lynn: Vote 'Yes' on Question 1

WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE voters go to the polls on November 8th, they will not only be choosing the persons who fill important federal, state, and county elected positions. At the end of the ballot, voters also will be presented with two constitutional amendment questions. I write to address Question 1.

Sunday, October 30, 2022
Rep. David Cote: NH doesn't need legislators micromanaging schools

Rep. David Cote: NH doesn't need legislators micromanaging schools

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, the gap in oversight and expectations between public and private schools is growing. Recent laws enacted by Republicans, including a voucher program that exposes the dishonesty of their entire education agenda, have created two distinct types of classrooms in our state.

Chuck Morse: We need Bolduc on point for the 603

Chuck Morse: We need Bolduc on point for the 603

ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.

Friday, October 28, 2022
Victoria Sullivan: Oops, they did it again

Victoria Sullivan: Oops, they did it again

TO APPEASE growing concerns over the homeless in Manchester, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have put forward an ordinance barring shopping carts in our parks. This is another example of an act that makes it look like they’re doing something while in reality accomplishing nothing. Stealing s…

Thursday, October 27, 2022
Barry Brensinger: Imagine the schools of our dreams

Barry Brensinger: Imagine the schools of our dreams

GREAT PROGRESS, the kind that reshapes our lives, often begins with bold imagination. Edison imagined safely lighting the darkness of night (1879). The Wright brothers studied the flight of birds, with curiosity and imagination (1903). Engineers at Bell Labs imagined portable, hand-held tele…

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Tuesday, October 25, 2022