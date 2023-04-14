LIKE YOU, we imagine a future for Manchester with abundant opportunity, a city that is clean and safe, and full of happy, fulfilled people. Recently, the city has made incredible strides towards that vision, improving our schools and infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant economy. Now, we need a leader who can fulfill Manchester’s greatest potential.
Will Stewart is that leader. Although other candidates might also have effective platforms, Will’s style of leadership makes him the best choice for the next mayor of Manchester. He invests in relationships and builds consensus. A mayor works on so many issues with so many stakeholders that my-way-or-the-highway tactics fail. For us to address homelessness, create affordable housing, support our students, and promote local businesses, we need a mayor with a collaborative spirit, who brings people to the table and fosters the good will to make a deal.
Will is an effective leader, and he is leading Manchester in the right direction. As executive director of StayWorkPlay, he has studied the factors that improve quality of life and organizes statewide to advance them. His career also includes time as the vice president of economic development at the Greater Manchester Chamber and as the president of the Greater Derry-Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, giving him the relationships and understanding to create jobs and economic development.
Prior to those business-focused roles, Will was a community services specialist at Neighborworks Southern New Hampshire and he remains proximate to regular people and their challenges. When we talked about schools, Will recognized the need for providing not only excellent instruction, but also emphasizing the voice and leadership of historically marginalized students and offering the wraparound services many students need to be prepared to learn.
No other candidate can match this combination of expertise, relationships, and perspective.
The next mayor’s decisions will determine whether Manchester’s proud history of incubating the American Dream continues. Our schools and civic institutions empowered families, such as those of textile mill laborers, for generations. With a leader who values our students and diversity, today’s immigrants will likewise grow to their full potential and contribute their talents to the Manchester community.
Politicians love to comment on the variety of languages spoken and claim the diversity in our city, while Will honors Manchester’s diversity with his actions. He launched his mayoral campaign at Don Quijote Restaurant, promoting a Latina-owned business — that meant a lot to one of only three people of color holding office in Manchester.
Will has responded to residents’ requests and addressed quality-of-life issues. For example, Will arranged for additional trash cans on sidewalks in the Center City, a neighborhood at the heart of Manchester yet often neglected and stigmatized by others. Will has demonstrated his commitment to meeting the needs of every resident and every neighborhood of our city.
To keep Manchester moving forward, we need a mayor who brings people to the table to solve problems and take initiative, who will truly honor the diversity of our city in our budget, who acknowledges systemic racism, and who centers equity in every decision.
We need someone who leads us in the right direction, towards a city that is a good place to live, work, and raise children. We believe that person is Will Stewart and encourage you to cast your vote in the primaries on Sept. 19, and then again on Election Day, Nov. 7, for him to become our next mayor.
Jason Bonilla and Chris Potter serve on the Manchester Board of School Committee. Bonilla is program director of Equity Leaders Fellowship. Potter is community engagement manager at a Manchester education non-profit and a deacon serving St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on the West Side.
