LIKE YOU, we imagine a future for Manchester with abundant opportunity, a city that is clean and safe, and full of happy, fulfilled people. Recently, the city has made incredible strides towards that vision, improving our schools and infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant economy. Now, we need a leader who can fulfill Manchester’s greatest potential.

Will Stewart is that leader. Although other candidates might also have effective platforms, Will’s style of leadership makes him the best choice for the next mayor of Manchester. He invests in relationships and builds consensus. A mayor works on so many issues with so many stakeholders that my-way-or-the-highway tactics fail. For us to address homelessness, create affordable housing, support our students, and promote local businesses, we need a mayor with a collaborative spirit, who brings people to the table and fosters the good will to make a deal.

Jason Bonilla and Chris Potter serve on the Manchester Board of School Committee. Bonilla is program director of Equity Leaders Fellowship. Potter is community engagement manager at a Manchester education non-profit and a deacon serving St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on the West Side.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald: Cover anti-obesity medications under Medicare

FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisi…

Monday, April 10, 2023
Sue Homola: 272 don’t care if legal pot hurts NH

RECENTLY, a bill to legalize recreational marijuana (HB 639) passed in the State House by a vote of 272-109. This was done on a Roll Call vote, which shows how each representative voted and it is documented on the NH General Court website. HB 639 will now go to the Senate for consideration.

Sunday, April 09, 2023
Shannon McGinley: NH’s extremist pro-abortion Republicans

I’VE BEEN fighting for the lives of preborn children in New Hampshire for decades. There are many enviable aspects about our beautiful state that set us apart from the rest of the country. But, when it comes to our Republican Party and abortion, we are standing out for all the wrong reasons …

Friday, April 07, 2023
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Brendan Williams: Federal staff fiat would shutter nursing homes

FOR LONG-TERM care providers reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, Governor Chris Sununu’s proposed budget offered hope. Not only did he propose across-the-board Medicaid funding increases, but we have seen legislative acknowledgement that more is needed.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Sen. Maggie Hassan: A bipartisan path forward to lower drug costs

OVER 18 years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has collected more than $13 billion in revenue for a medication used to treat narcolepsy. And using an obscure patent rule, Jazz has blocked competitors from coming to market, keeping prices artificially high and denying consumers more choices.

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Russell Hodgkins: Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes

RECENTLY, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson released previously unseen tapes culled from the thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security footage taken on January 6th, 2021. This reignited controversy over that event. Many of the tapes show people benignly strolling through Capitol hallways…

Rep. Michael Cahill: Proposed budget undermines public education

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accoun…