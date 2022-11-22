IT’S ONE of the most hackneyed adages around, but still worth invoking — “Be careful what you wish for, since you just might get it.”
For the past 50 years, opposition to Roe v. Wade has been the most effective political tool in the pro-life arsenal. It was the litmus test they could hold up for office seekers at any number of levels. For an aspiring president, it was: Will you put persons on the Supreme Court who will strike down Roe v. Wade? For aspiring senators and congressional representatives, it was: Will you support legislation that will severely curtail Roe v. Wade even if we can’t completely get rid of it? For aspiring governors or members of state legislatures, it was the same question.
For an office seeker or holder who was courting the pro-life vote, the response was an easy one. Just say yes. And it was a very easy political “yes,” as long as Roe v. Wade stayed in place. That way, the “yea-sayers” didn’t have to deal with the implications of what an actual overturning of Roe would involve.
Ironically, from a political angle, Roe v. Wade was the best thing the pro-life people had going for them. It gave them a great political tool without them having to consider the actual outcome of what they professed to want.
We are now seeing that outcome for what it is. The pro-life people finally got the Supreme Court they wanted. This was due in large measure to the backing by much of the White, Christian evangelical community of Donald Trump’s presidential bid. It would not have mattered to them if he had broken each of the Ten Commandments a hundred times over as long as they got his “yes” on overturning Roe v. Wade. They got the yes from Trump they wanted. Now they get to witness the “mess of pottage” (for those of you who know the Jacob and Esau story) for which they have sold their souls.
While the Dobbs decision did indeed overturn Roe v. Wade, it did anything but put the abortion issue to rest. Instead, it has re-ignited it with a fury. While the outcome of the latest congressional elections was not determined by any single factor, access to abortion was one of the main issues on which it turned. A harbinger of this was the majority pro-choice votes that were cast in several recent state referenda, even in such red states as Kansas and Kentucky.
With President Joe Biden’s popularity ratings in the low 40’s, living costs on the rise, concerns about crime, unresolved immigration challenges, just to name a few, the midterm election should have been a big red slam dunk. Instead, the U.S. Senate remains in control of the Democrats, the GOP will barely control the House and President Biden has been given new political life.
Many exit polls showed that while the above cited concerns were much on voters’ minds, it was the reaction to the Dobbs decision, along with the threats to our democratic processes, that went a long way in giving us the election outcome we got.
Again, be careful what you wish for.
I’ll offer my own pro-life position. Other than when it would be essential to save a would-be mother’s life or when carrying a pregnancy to term would result in the birth of a terribly underdeveloped infant with scant chance of survival, I would like to see abortion greatly curtailed in our country.
I would like to see the day come when every pregnancy is greeted with joy and anticipation, and that every child born finds him or herself in a safe, loving, nurturing and caring environment.
I would like to see the day come when any young person coming of age — female and male — would learn about and practice healthy and responsible sexuality; and that birth control means are available to the extent that every child born is a wanted child.
And how wonderful it would be should the day arrive when women are no longer victims of rape or incest and the pregnancies that might happen as a result.
Until that blessed day arrives, access to legal abortion must remain available.
I wish the pro-life community had devoted their time and political capital to getting us to such a time instead of obsessing over Roe v. Wade. Had they, we would be closer to that day today.
The Rev. Steve Edington is the Minister Emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua.
