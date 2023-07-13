THIS YEAR marks Robert Harrington’s 50 years on Laconia Housing’s Board of Commissioners, the longest anyone has ever served the City on the Lakes. His unwavering dedication and commitment are known to many, but how often do you hear about a farmer with an Ivy League education, who served in the U.S. Navy and worked on a top-secret NSA project in a submarine off Japan?
Most people who know Robert “Bob” Harrington describe him as a kind, selfless, passionate, and open-minded leader with a character that is both hard to find and an example to follow. His life’s journey is a testament to the profound impact one individual can have on their community and his dedication to Laconia and its residents.
Harrington’s life before joining Laconia Housing’s Board challenged the norm, and it still does:
Born in September 1934 at Laconia Hospital to Malcolm W. Harrington and Helen H. Harrington, Bob Harrington has spent most of his life in the Lakes Region. In 1948, the Harrington family moved from Gilford to a property on White Oaks Road, which would become Bob Harrington’s farm years later. Harrington attended Laconia High School and was offered a chance to study at Yale University, where he majored in Business Administration with a four-year course in Naval R.O.T.C.
After graduating in 1956, Harrington was assigned to the National Security Agency in Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. During this period, he met his late wife Mary Louise Harrington, and was stationed in Japan for a couple of years. Once his assignment ended, the couple married and returned home to Laconia.
Things changed in 1973 when Harrington was approached by Paul Stewart Sr., chairman at the time, with an invitation to join the board of Laconia Housing Authority. Harrington was interested in housing and had been attending the meetings leading up to Urban Renewal. (Paul Stewart Jr. would add to his late father’s legacy at Laconia Housing and worked alongside Harrington for several years as a board member.)
Recognizing the importance of community involvement, Harrington accepted the invitation to join the board and embarked on a lifelong journey dedicated to making Laconia a better place for its residents.
Harrington’s mission was to create housing for people displaced by downtown redevelopment and build and acquire key properties to offer safe and accessible community housing to the people of Laconia.
Under his 50-year-strong leadership, Laconia Housing saw significant investments in new properties and the pioneer establishment of support services and an in-house home health agency to better serve the needs of residents.
As board chairman, Bob Harrington oversees Laconia Housing’s work to accommodate 1,500 area residents at eight (soon to be nine) properties totaling 350 units, plus 411 housing choice vouchers for the elderly, disabled, and working families.
Harrington’s dedication, compassion, and openness to push things forward make him the perfect example of a leader who listens, who focuses on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong.
Harrington’s 50-year tenure gave him a unique perspective. He witnessed Laconia’s growth and transformation. Together with other members of the board, he had an active role in making it a leading housing authority in New Hampshire, providing affordable housing and resident support services.
In Harrington, Laconia found a true champion — a dedicated, compassionate leader who has dedicated his life to making a difference. His remarkable journey serves as a testament to the impact of community-minded individuals in the lives of other people. His contributions to his beloved hometown and residents will be felt for generations to come.
Laconia Housing Executive Director Thomas Cochran lives in the city.
