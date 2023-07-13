THIS YEAR marks Robert Harrington’s 50 years on Laconia Housing’s Board of Commissioners, the longest anyone has ever served the City on the Lakes. His unwavering dedication and commitment are known to many, but how often do you hear about a farmer with an Ivy League education, who served in the U.S. Navy and worked on a top-secret NSA project in a submarine off Japan?

Most people who know Robert “Bob” Harrington describe him as a kind, selfless, passionate, and open-minded leader with a character that is both hard to find and an example to follow. His life’s journey is a testament to the profound impact one individual can have on their community and his dedication to Laconia and its residents.

Laconia Housing Executive Director Thomas Cochran lives in the city.

Monday, July 10, 2023
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Friday, July 07, 2023
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Monday, July 03, 2023
Paula Werme: Let’s talk about children’s well being

Paula Werme: Let’s talk about children’s well being

LET’S TALK about children’s wellbeing and Kayden’s Law, which was part of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021, as the Annie E. Casey Foundation recently asserted that New Hampshire is the number one state in the nation for children’s wellbeing. I visited their website …