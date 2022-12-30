THERE IS NO difference between those on the right whining about voting fraud in New Hampshire that isn’t there and those on the left shrieking about “barriers to voting” that aren’t there. Each side is trying to manipulate the public and government into supporting changes in voting laws that it believes will give its party an edge. That’s the real conspiracy.

For months, Democratic “voter advocates,” usually disguised as nonpartisans, have claimed that New Hampshire is the most difficult state in the nation in which to cast a ballot. The source of this claim is a bit of political junk science called the Cost of Voting Index. In it, three college professors evaluated each state on how closely it aligned with their opinions on how to conduct elections and decided among themselves what laws should count for or against a state and by how much. Then they published what is little more than a political manifesto mixed with denunciation of states that don’t agree with them.

Thomas Houlahan lives in New London and is a former member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He led one of the three international vote monitoring efforts in Pakistan’s 2008 elections.

