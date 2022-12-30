THERE IS NO difference between those on the right whining about voting fraud in New Hampshire that isn’t there and those on the left shrieking about “barriers to voting” that aren’t there. Each side is trying to manipulate the public and government into supporting changes in voting laws that it believes will give its party an edge. That’s the real conspiracy.
For months, Democratic “voter advocates,” usually disguised as nonpartisans, have claimed that New Hampshire is the most difficult state in the nation in which to cast a ballot. The source of this claim is a bit of political junk science called the Cost of Voting Index. In it, three college professors evaluated each state on how closely it aligned with their opinions on how to conduct elections and decided among themselves what laws should count for or against a state and by how much. Then they published what is little more than a political manifesto mixed with denunciation of states that don’t agree with them.
For example, as far as they are concerned, a requirement of any identification is an unreasonable barrier even if it isn’t strictly enforced (in New Hampshire, personal recognition by poll workers meets the requirement). A more open invitation to fraud can hardly be imagined, but we were penalized.
We don’t generally allow private individuals to distribute or collect absentee ballots because abuse of that privilege led to its abolition decades ago. We thus took a double hit on that. For similar reasons, with very few exceptions, we require people to register in person with the town clerk. For that, we were penalized the equivalent of five times.
We were also quintuple-penalized because pre-registration for 16-year-olds is not “enshrined” in our law. To the professors, that constitutes proof that we aren’t serious about registering young people. That’s their actual justification.
The fact that people could register and vote here on election day when more than half of the country couldn’t won us only a single point. These are just a few representative samples of the many crazy demands and grading quirks of these professors.
A balance has to be struck in every state between making voting as easy as possible and ensuring the integrity of the voting process. Voters in New Hampshire seem reasonably happy with the balance that has been struck here. A post-election UNH poll found that 96% of our voters overall had found voting easy. This is in line with our regularly having among the highest percentages of the voting-age population actually voting. At 91%, our voters have more confidence in our elections than those in Vermont (88%) or Maine (86%), where many of the changes in voting law the professors demand have been implemented, have in theirs. Our system may be old fashioned, but our voters like it the way it is because it works.
Voters on the left aren’t even clamoring for these changes. The UNH poll found that 99% of registered Democrats, 98% of self-identified socialists, 98% of self-identified liberals and 98% of self-identified progressives responding found voting in New Hampshire easy. Yet, these radical left “voter advocates” insist that until we implement the professors’ demands, we stand disgraced before mankind.
I think outlandish election claims from the left are actually more dangerous than those from the right. The latter, when they are covered by the media here at all, are treated with the scorn they deserve. Those from the left, however absurd, tend to be treated with utmost solemnity. I was astounded when Andrew Vrees, president and general manager of WMUR, trumpeted the “findings” of the Cost of Voting Index and voiced concerns about our process based on them on the air.
Not wanting to finish low in a ranking is a ridiculous reason for changing voting laws that are working well. Running elections isn’t a contest or a game. Elections need to be fair. That means that people who want to register and vote can, and that election results are an accurate reflection of the voters’ will. A desire to get a higher grade from whoever decides to publish a ranking shouldn’t enter into it. Suppose some professors of a right-wing bent released a “study” that ranked us near the bottom in election integrity because they felt that allowing college students originally from other states to vote constituted vote fraud. Should we clamp down just to move up in their rankings? No.
The state government would be letting down the public if it allowed itself to get played by people or groups working a partisan angle the way the New Hampshire media regularly does.
Thomas Houlahan lives in New London and is a former member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He led one of the three international vote monitoring efforts in Pakistan’s 2008 elections.
