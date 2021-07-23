IN NEW HAMPSHIRE and nationwide, Americans see the devastating consequences of Democrats’ defund the police policies on full display.
Violent crime is soaring to the highest levels in decades. This drastic spike in homicides, shootings, and other forms of violent crime shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s the direct result of Democrats heeding calls from far-left activists to slash police department budgets in cities from coast to coast over the past year. We know how that’s worked out.
In New York City, shootings have skyrocketed upwards of 70%. Murders in Los Angeles have spiked nearly 200%. Homicides in Minneapolis have more than doubled. The common denominator of these examples and countless others? Democrats in city hall are taking steps to defund the police.
It’s clear defunding the police puts working families in danger. And yet, in some places, Democrats are doubling down on their efforts to strip law enforcement of the resources they need to keep citizens safe.
For example, Oakland, Calif.. just voted to cut their police budget by $18 million. They did so over the objections of the city’s chief of police, as experts warn the worst crime waves haven’t yet hit.
Democrats’ demonization of the brave men and women in law enforcement is causing cops to retire in record numbers, leading to slower response times for police calls and, ultimately, more dangerous communities.
It isn’t only Democrats at the local level who bear responsibility for fueling the defund the police movement.
Irresponsible anti-police rhetoric is now commonplace in the halls of Congress thanks to far-left radicals like socialist Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. AOC isn’t alone — her fellow Squad members Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Cori Bush have repeatedly called for dismantling police departments or are on record describing police officers in the vilest, ugly terms.
Even when not calling to defund the police directly, most Democrats can’t muster the strength to speak out against members of their own party undermining law enforcement. Unfortunately, New Hampshire Democrats are no different in that regard. When given the chance to call out his colleagues for their anti-cop invective, Congressman Chris Pappas chose not to.
Also notably silent amid skyrocketing crime rates is the one person above all whose constitutional responsibility it is to keep Americans safe: President Joe Biden. Biden still refuses to condemn Democrats’ defund the police agenda, even as it poses a growing threat to Americans’ safety and remains wildly unpopular with voters.
Americans are fed up with Biden putting politics ahead of public safety to appease his party’s far-left flank. A recent poll puts Biden 10 points underwater when it comes to his ability to combat rising crime.
At least a few Democrats seem to have gotten the memo that defunding the police makes for bad politics in addition to being terrible policy. That’s why they’re now trying to rewrite history and gaslight people into thinking all along it was really Republicans who wanted to defund the police. Americans aren’t going to be fooled into believing such easily debunked lies.
Americans understand that while Democrats turn their back on law enforcement, Republicans will always be proud to back the blue. We proved that here in New Hampshire during our party’s recent National Weekend of Action.
Granite State patriots were out in full force over Independence Day weekend collecting petitions to showcase our party’s unshakable support for police officers and the noble mission they serve. Republicans understand and are grateful for the sacrifices police officers make for our safety day in and day out. Those officers deserve to know there is at least one political party left in America willing to stand up and support our brave law enforcement.