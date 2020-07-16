AS FALL approaches, the reopening plans of your local public schools might not fit well with your needs for the education and health of your family. Fortunately, you have many alternatives, some of which may end up improving your children’s education. Here we will briefly describe some of those alternatives. (A full version with informational links is available at bit.ly/2ZudjP5.)

Options being explored by districts include on-site instruction with various restrictions, remote instruction, or hybrids of the two. While the state’s School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce (STRRT) survey found support for reopening school buildings this fall, it also showed that tens of thousands of New Hampshire families are ambivalent or prefer other options.

Some families have members at high risk for COVID-19 mortality. Some prefer to minimize the risk of infection. Some find a highly-regimented, socially-distanced school environment to be developmentally unappealing. Some prefer remote schooling for its flexibility and other virtues.

We anticipate that each school will settle on a single approach, attempting to accommodate as many families as possible. You should attend school board meetings to help make sure the approach suits you. If your school’s approach fails to meet your needs, you still have alternatives including online schools, home education, charter schools, neighboring public schools, private schools, and scholarships to help with some of these options.

Online school

Schools were forced to switch to remote learning without any warning, for which they get tons of credit, though the results were variable.

Some families found remote schooling to be preferable, when done well. An option for these families is the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School (VLACS), which teaches thousands of New Hampshire students online and is tuition-free for parents.

VLACS instructors are in constant one-to-one communication with each student, and students collaborate with their peers. VLACS offers more than 200 courses ranging from core elementary-school curricula through Advanced Placement courses and dual-credit courses awarding high school and college credit simultaneously. Students may enroll full-time or take individual courses.

Home education with support

Any parent can educate at home in New Hampshire with few legal requirements. But relatively few people are aware that New Hampshire state law (RSA 193:1c) gives home-educated pupils “access to curricular courses and co-curricular programs offered by the school district in which the pupil resides.”

“Co-curricular” means “those activities that are designed to supplement and enrich regular academic programs of study, provide opportunities for social development, and encourage participation in clubs, athletics, performing groups, and service to school and community.” The state Department of Education provides information on home education, including links to vibrant networks of home schoolers, such as Granite State Home Educators, who are willing to share information and introduce you to group educational experiences.

Public charter schools

Charter schools are public schools that are exempt from many rules and regulations that apply to local school districts. They are tuition-free for parents. The focus of each charter school is unique and based on the educational needs and interests of a particular community.

Charter schools tend to offer small class sizes and have the flexibility to choose innovative strategies that will best help students meet their academic potential. It may be that a charter school and its reopening plans better fit the needs of your family. At present, there are 31 approved public charter schools in New Hampshire. The Department of Education maintains a list of public charter schools.

Neighboring public schools

A school in a neighboring district may take an approach that is better suited for your children. You can contact the district about the possibility of sending your children to its schools.

Tuition will generally be paid by your district, so prepare a well-supported case for your request. You might coordinate with other parents, propose district-to-district student swaps, and so on. More formally, “manifest educational hardship” (RSA 193:3) may be cited if you can show that a substantial portion your child’s academic, physical, or personal needs cannot be met by your school. While successful appeals to manifest educational hardship have been rare, our current predicament is creating new educational hardships, so now is a good time to make broader use of this alternative.

Private schools

New Hampshire has numerous excellent private schools, with average tuition at $8,711 for elementary grades, and $27,855 for high school. If your district offers town tuitioning, private schools can be an option. The Department of Education maintains a list of private schools.

Children’s Scholarship Fund of N.H.

This non-profit organization provides scholarships to enable students to attend schools that better fit their learning needs, including out-of-district public schools, private schools, and homeschool expenses. During the 2019-20 school year, 523 children used CSF scholarships.

Tim Galitski lives in Kensington and is chair of the Kensington School Board. Jody Underwood lives in Croydon and is vice chair of the Croydon School Board and secretary of the School District Governance Association. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, not of their respective school boards.

