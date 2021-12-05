MANY OF US think about the holiday season as a time to slow down, spend less time focused on work and more time focused on family, but that won’t be the case for our dedicated care providers and colleagues. Last week as families across New Hampshire prepared for Thanksgiving, our health care system was preparing for the anticipated surge of patients likely to follow the news that our state had reached the highest rate of COVID-19 cases of the entire pandemic. Gov. Chris Sununu was quick to recognize the pressure on New Hampshire’s hospital system stating, “our health care system is resilient, but it is being tested with these increased rates and increased amounts of COVID,” and signed an executive order providing hospitals with the flexibility to increase bed capacity by building on-site surge centers.

The governor’s executive order is an important step to help ensure we’re ready to meet the challenges of managing an influx of COVID-19 cases in the weeks ahead. The need for increased patient capacity creates many additional operational needs that we are managing as well. As our colleagues rise again to serve our community during this latest surge, it is important for the community to unite in support of our care providers and colleagues. With this is in mind, we’re launching our “Keep the Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes” campaign early this year and asking our friends, family members, community partners and businesses across the state to join us in recognizing the dedication of our care providers and the sacrifices they’ll need to make through the holiday season. To do this, we ask you to pledge to leave your holiday lights up through Jan. 31, 2022 to send a message of gratitude to our health care workers across the Granite State.

Early on in the pandemic, health care workers were buoyed by public displays of appreciation and enthusiasm. Across the country, communities united to deliver meals, letters, flowers, and performed other gestures to cheer on our health care heroes. However, as COVID-19 lingers such displays have faded. We want to let our health care staff know that we continue to support them.

Every day at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and our other sites of care across New Hampshire, we hear stories of our colleagues going above and beyond to care for patients, and we continue to be inspired by their strength and conviction. While some of these stories reach our communities, many of them involve small acts of kindness and generosity that never leave our hospitals. From finding new and innovative ways to connect patients to loved ones during limited in-person visitation, to putting the health of others before their own and sacrificing time with their own families to limit exposure of the virus — our physicians, nurses, technicians and dedicated colleagues are what makes our hospitals and other sites of care special.

In times such as these, we are reminded why we were called to this profession. The chance to serve the needs of our friends, families and communities drive us. Our colleagues did not choose this profession for recognition, the pandemic has reminded us all how important it is to do our part to defeat this disease. Keeping our lights up is a small gesture that will send a powerful message to our colleagues that we are all in this together.

As COVID-19 cases surge this holiday season, it is a stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over. Together we must take the necessary precautions to stay safe as we gather with our family, friends and neighbors. Now more than ever, we must do our part to protect ourselves and those we care about in an effort to lessen the burden for those working around the clock to keep our community safe and healthy.

While many individuals will get a chance to hit pause during the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to remember those who are still on the front lines, and be thankful for the enduring dedication of our health care heroes. Taking the time to personally thank a health care worker or a small act of gratitude means a lot to those working long days and nights to save lives. Together, let’s keep our lights up and give back to those who’ve given their all throughout the pandemic with a chorus of appreciation and support to show our health care heroes that their community continues to stand with them.

Tim Jones of Rochester is chief executive officer of Frisbie Memorial Hospital; John Skevington of Derry is chief executive officer of Parkland Medical Center and Dean Carucci of Portsmouth is chief executive officer of Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

