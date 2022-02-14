NEARLY TWO MONTHS AGO, we encouraged our friends, family members, community partners and businesses across the Granite state to join us to “Keep the Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes” and help recognize the dedication of our care providers and the sacrifices they made through the holiday season. When launching the campaign, our health care system was preparing for the anticipated surge of patients with the news of the omicron variant.
December now feels like a lifetime ago to New Hampshire’s health care heroes after having battled the highest rates of COVID-19 cases of the entire pandemic, who still continue to show up to serve patients and save lives.
At Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital, we have been humbled by the overwhelming show of public support and appreciation from communities all over the state. In January, the Union Leader highlighted how Granite Staters continued to keep their lights up a little longer this January in a show of appreciation for health care workers. Thank you to all those who have helped encourage participation for the campaign by posting on social media, displaying a yard sign, and sharing a thoughtful message of gratitude to our care providers.
We have been encouraged by wide ranging, bipartisan support from our local, state and federal leaders, including New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Governor Chris Sununu, who took time to participate in the campaign and help get the word out to each and every community.
Every day, we continue to be inspired by the countless demonstrations of commitment, collaboration and compassion from our care providers on the frontlines of the pandemic. Our frontline health care heroes all have a higher calling and always rise to the challenges in front of them, no matter what the circumstance. This is why we remain optimistic and proud in our fight against COVID-19.
As a community, we have come a long way in our fight against COVID-19, but it is far from over. Pandemic fatigue is real for everyone, but especially for our tireless frontline workers. We must all do our part to lessen their burden, such as visiting public COVID testing sites locations if you require a COVID test and reserving space in our local ERs for patients experiencing a medical emergency. We continue to recommend vaccination and booster shots as the best way to protect yourself and those around you.
As we look ahead to longer, warmer and sunnier days ahead, we must continue the small gestures of gratitude and words of encouragement to our health care workers in an effort to help lift their spirits through the winter months. A simple “thank you” makes all the difference in the world to the bone-tired physicians, nurses, technicians, and dedicated colleagues at our hospitals and other sites of care throughout New Hampshire.
Let us continue the chorus of appreciation and support displayed in our communities during the month of January, and let’s remain unified in thanking our care providers today, tomorrow and beyond.