THIS SUMMER, hundreds of millions of Americans are traveling for vacation and most of them — about 80 percent — are planning a road trip. That’s the good news.
With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, American travelers are scratching their collective travel itch and leaving their homes to experience our beautiful country. “Revenge travel” is a new phenomenon. July 4th alone saw a record 43 million pack up their cars and drive places.
New England is one of the hottest destinations in the United States, with travelers flocking to the beaches of Maine, mountains of New Hampshire, and many other destinations. The bad news is this: gas is expensive — very, very expensive. Summer road trips are pricier than ever before, with the national average for regular fuel just under $5 per gallon. Pain at the pump is real, and budgets are being busted.
U.S. travelers need to think of new ways to cut costs in our inflationary economy. We need to be creative. So how?
One way to save money is by tuning up your car. According to a recent CNBC article, properly maintaining your vehicle can improve gas mileage by four percent or more. Estimated savings amount to 13 cents per gallon, which adds up when gas prices are so high. And drivers can save even more. Replacing a dirty air filter, for example, can increase gas mileage up to 10 percent and fixing a more serious maintenance problem, such as a faulty oxygen sensor, can boost your mileage by as much as 40 percent.
Another idea is to properly inflate your car’s tires. Over time, tires lose pressure and under-inflated tires lower gas mileage by about 0.2 percent for every PSI (pound per square inch) drop below your vehicle’s specific tire pressure. This can result in up to two cents per gallon of effective savings at the pump.
Oil changes make a difference too. As oil ages, it becomes thick like syrup and works harder to do the same job. That ultimately burns more fuel than needed, costing money over time. Don’t be caught footing that bill.
A well-maintained, tuned-up vehicle is a much more efficient machine. Not only does it run more smoothly and make road trips more enjoyable, but vehicle maintenance also allows drivers to combat surges in fuel prices.
In recent months, VIP Tires & Service has seen unprecedented demand. But our team has also witnessed heightened levels of anxiety and stress about the current economic situation. Drivers are genuinely confused and concerned about high gas prices, changing their driving habits as a result and coming to experts like us for guidance. That’s why our new Seabrook, New Hampshire location — opening soon — will offer $10 oil changes for its first six weeks after opening, with 100 percent of those proceeds donated to local schools through VIP’s “Oil Changes for Education” initiative.
Businesses like ours want to be resources for travelers in need. During uncertain times, we need to be available for drivers asking questions. This is especially true in states like Maine and New Hampshire, where summer travel is so common and weekend road trips make highways so congested. Travelers in New England should not be wasting hard-earned money on their vehicles due to lack of maintenance. Never underestimate the long-term benefits of car tune-ups and other services.
Now is the time to be smart about summer travel. Now is the time to make your next road trip fuel- and cost-efficient. Don’t break the bank for no reason.
Drive safe out there!
Tim Winkeler is president and CEO of VIP Tires & Service, which operates shops across New Hampshire. He lives in Falmouth, Maine.
