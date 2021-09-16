I’VE BEEN a resident of Nashua for 36 years and served in the Nashua Police Department for 28 years. The department’s professionalism is second to none.
I haven’t involved myself in police matters since my retirement as the city’s police chief in August 2007. I also do not involve myself in politics. However, attempts to change the independent Nashua Police Commission are an exception and for good reason.
The independence of the Nashua Police Commission has been integral to the department’s integrity and professionalism. We must preserve its unimpeachable ability to investigate corruption and criminal activity without fear of reprisal. One need only look at Nashua’s not so distant past to understand why this is so important. As many may recall, three Nashua aldermen were investigated, prosecuted and ultimately convicted in the 1990s after a Nashua police investigation.
Mayor Jim Donchess has made statements rewriting the history of this investigation and prosecution. He’s claimed Nashua police had no real involvement and that it was a federal investigation and prosecution. The mayor should know that certain investigations are initiated and conducted at the local level before being joined by the state Attorney General’s Office or the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The mayor’s statements that Nashua police were not involved — or would not need to be involved in similar future matters — is simply untrue.
As the lead investigator in that case in the 1990s, I am disturbed by the apparent effort to downplay and mislead Nashua citizens about that investigation, particularly while the file was under seal by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Fortunately, portions of the investigative file were unsealed as of August 19th and you don’t have to take my word for it.
I am speaking out because I believe the mayor has called into question the integrity of my initial investigation into the wrongdoing of aldermen, he’s attacked the integrity of the Nashua Police Department, and he’s misled Nashua residents over the investigation and the issues surrounding changing the police commission.
Mayor Donchess recently stated to the Nashua Telegraph that claims about attempts to influence the outcome of the initial investigation were an “exaggeration.” Ironically, the Telegraph features numerous articles relating to this investigation from 1993 in which I consistently alluded to the attempts by some to change the outcome of the investigation through political influence. I’m dumbfounded how the mayor can suggest that this allegation has been embellished by me over time (or anyone else that has raised it related to the commission change) in light of the record on this very topic going back almost 30 years.
Further, I have consistently related that my boss at the time, former Chief Raymond Landry, told me early on that he had received a number of calls seeking the conclusion of the investigation since we intended to charge the initial alderman.
The 1993 investigation is simply one example — albeit a strong one — of the potential for interference.
The mayor claimed it was not a city of Nashua prosecution, that it was a federal prosecution and that the idea that “an alderman, or the mayor could pressure the U.S. Attorney to back away is ridiculous.” Moreover, he said that “local departments don’t investigate any type of wrong doing by local officials, it goes to an outside agency.”
If the mayor had looked at the case file before speaking he would know that the majority of all investigative reports were authored by either myself or then Detective Sergeant Douglas Hayes on Nashua police report forms. This entire investigation began locally with a review into a single allegation of bribery by one sitting alderman. Only after the investigation grew did it become a federal matter.
A review of the facts is critical because our mayor is making false claims about a case that is critical to the debate over who controls Nashua Police Commission appointments. The mayor’s statements on this topic and the way such investigations are handled are troubling given his background as an attorney and a city politician who was around at the time of the 1993 investigation. The mayor knows better.
Despite claims to the contrary, Mayor Donchess knows Nashua police have in the past investigated allegations involving both elected officials and others doing official business with the city. Yet, even if the mayor’s claims about how such cases are handled by outside investigators were true, controlling the appointment and removal of city police commissioners would undoubtedly have a chilling effect on referring such matters to outside agencies.
Changing how the police commission is selected will let politics seep into law enforcement decisions. I urge Nashua residents to reject this proposal.