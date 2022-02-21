A HUNDRED THOUSAND people died in the past year from preventable drug overdoses. But, not every response from our federal government to this crisis is helpful, some make the problem worse. Drug use, illicit drug markets, and substance use disorders are complicated, and policy proposals that may at first appear to make sense can do more harm than good.
Fentanyl is in the headlines as one of the substances driving preventable overdose deaths. Ask your average American and it won’t be surprising if they believe the substance isn’t just bad, but evil, and want it eradicated. Any legislation that increases criminal penalties for creation, possession, or distribution must be good, right? Wrong.
It is critical to understand that while illicit fentanyl is largely responsible for the dramatic and ongoing rise in preventable overdose deaths, prescription fentanyl is an important medicine. It is consistently used safely and effectively during surgery and even childbirth. When I experienced life-threatening and painful medical complications nearly 10 years ago, it was a pain reliever crucial for my recovery. The substance is powerful and should remain a part of medical care.
Time and time again enforcement-first approaches to the overdose crisis backfire. In the early stages of the overdose epidemic, the federal response targeted prescription opioids. Since then, opioid prescriptions have fallen by 60% since their peak in 2011. At the same time, overdoses skyrocketed as those who previously used prescription opioids were pushed towards illicit heroin. And when lawmakers tried attacking the heroin supply, it only fueled the rise of illicit fentanyl as a more potent and more easily smuggled alternative. Tragically, but predictably, overdoses spiked again.
Now Congress is set to continue to double down on these mistaken policies of the past. One such policy, first implemented by President Donald Trump three years ago and later tweaked and pushed by President Joe Biden, would reclassify all substances related to fentanyl as Schedule I drugs, a move that guarantees the harshest possible criminal punishments. Schedule 1 drugs by definition have no accepted medical use. This proposed policy bucks common sense and science, because fentanyl has had widely accepted medical uses for decades. Instead of continuing this wrongheaded policy, Congress should recognize it as a policy failure and let it expire.
In the three years since this enforcement-first policy has been in place, drug overdoses continue to rise dramatically. Most critically, this policy turns back the clock and powers the racist War on Drugs. In 2019 alone, 74% of those sentenced for crimes related to fentanyl and 68% of those sentenced for fentanyl analogues were people of color.
Increased criminal penalties incentivize the distribution of more potent unregulated drugs, distract from proven paths of harm reduction and treatment, and worsen racial injustice through selective enforcement and prosecution. The veneer of “doing something” far too often is used as an excuse by political leaders for not making the bold choices we need. We deserve proven solutions, not old failures.
After my extended hospitalization and heavy medication, I developed a substance use disorder. But I was lucky. Instead of blame and punishment, I was met with compassion and support. My doctor understood that if all he did was cut me off from my pain medications, I’d be at high risk for moving to illicit replacements and that would be the greatest threat to my life. Compassion — not criminalization — saved my life.
If New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is serious about saving lives, they should all unequivocally reject pursuing this downward spiral of criminalization and start acting on the values I know my fellow New Hampshirites share. Senator Maggie Hassan introduced the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment (MAT) Act, which would help medical practitioners more easily treat opioid use disorder. Representative Annie Kuster introduced the Support, Treatment, and Overdose Prevention of Fentanyl (STOP Fentanyl) Act, which enhances evidence-based public health approaches to opioid overdose and substance use disorders and improves surveillance and detection of fentanyl. These are the types of life-saving, public health-focused policies that we need.
I urge our congressional leaders: allow this misguided, racist policy that chooses criminalization over public health to expire, and invest in proven solutions.