KAROLINE LEAVITT has made it clear that addressing the “fentanyl epidemic” is a top priority. But her approach is an old failed strategy that will cause crime and waste taxpayer dollars.
In a recent mailing, Leavitt pledged to “get serious about the fentanyl border crisis” and pledges to “secure the border and work with law enforcement to put a stop to the endless flow of fentanyl entering New Hampshire.”
As a person in recovery from an opioid use disorder and a resident of downtown Manchester, I’m glad Leavitt acknowledges the severity of the crisis. There are few families left in the state that haven’t felt the devastating effects of an overdose. However, her campaign materials and website show a fundamental misunderstanding of the problem.
There are two important forces at work in the illicit drug market today, supply and demand. The good news is other countries have pioneered successful “demand side” strategies. The bad news for New Hampshire is Leavitt is focused on the “supply side.”
A “supply side” strategy counts on law enforcement to reduce the availability of illicit drugs and thereby hopes to reduce drug use. U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has set records every year for seizing more and more fentanyl. Does this mean the strategy is working? No.
First, approximately 90% of fentanyl seized at the border is through legal ports of entry, and approximately 91% of those caught are U.S. citizens. According to the Cato Institute, only .02% of those caught crossing the border illegally have any fentanyl on them at all.
Second, success is not measured by how much is seized but how much gets through. While inflation has raised the cost of most products, street outreach workers in Manchester report that the cost of fentanyl has continued to decrease over the past few years. Supply is plentiful.
Third, fentanyl is so concentrated and difficult to detect that we now have an overdose crisis inside the U.S. prison system, even with walls, barbed wire, and armed guards. As long as there is demand and billions of dollars to be made, traffickers find a way.
Imagine I am wrong. Leavitt goes to D.C., keeps her promise, and spends tens of billions of dollars more on the border, and overnight, the flow of illicit fentanyl is cut in half.
What happens next? Let’s look at Australia.
In the 1990s, Australia had a skyrocketing overdose rate. But, in late 2000, law enforcement stopped multiple shipping containers filled with heroin. As a result, two major trafficking organizations stopped operations in the country. The effect was a rapid increase in heroin prices.
Immediately, murders, violent crime, and methamphetamine use (a drug that can be produced anywhere) all went up. People desperate for the drug and unable to afford the higher prices turned to crime to afford the higher prices. The market disruption increased competition among remaining criminal organizations and fueled violence. Years later, after a sustained reduction in supply, Australia saw some reduction in heroin use, but not before paying a very high price.
The United States is not an island. Fentanyl is harder to stop and is often just sent through the mail. Methamphetamine overdoses can’t be reversed and use of the locally manufactured drug is already on the rise. Even if we could replicate what happened in Australia, the cost would be years of increased death and chaos.
There is hope. While Australia was working on supply reduction, Portugal and Switzerland decided to treat the problem as one of demand.
Portugal decriminalized all drugs for personal possession and took the resources they saved from reducing incarceration and invested them in public health. Not only did overdoses plummet, but so did crime. And in contrast to many predictions, drug use rates in Portugal have remained relatively stable or declined over the years.
Switzerland took a different approach. For those who had previously tried other forms of treatment, the government opened centers where those with opioid use disorders could access medical-grade heroin. This immediately undercut the illicit market and dramatically lowered overdoses. Crime dropped so dramatically that when a nationwide referendum sought to repeal the program, 70% of voters decided to keep it.
Treating drugs and drug use as an issue of public health is more humane, effective, and less expensive. “Supply-side” strategies have been the bi-partisan status quo in Washington, D.C. for far too long. In the name of “protecting the public,’’ our politicians have stripped people of their freedom, eroded civil liberties, increased overdoses, wasted billions of dollars, and caused crime. New Hampshire deserves better.
It’s time for D.C. to focus on demand and defund the cartels.