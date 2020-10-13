I’M DISHEARTENED. Disheartened not because I want to see a conservative or liberal agenda forge ahead in Washington, D.C. more quickly than it can or perhaps should, but rather because our elected officials at the national level in particular seem to have forgotten what it means to be leaders on behalf of citizens. They seem to have forgotten from where they come.

Politics at the national level today is increasingly played like a blood sport. It’s played too often for personal interest or aggrandizement with big money and overtly partisan politics at stake. This was all too apparent for Americans who witnessed the first presidential debate hosted by Chris Wallace on Sept. 29. At the local level, however, leadership exhibited by elected and appointed officials is still much more about public service.

Those of us working closely with residents locally every day know that public service is a team sport, it’s not an individual sport. It’s not about ego. It’s about teams of people working together for our communities, our local schools, our civic organizations.

What follows are observations I’ve gleaned within New Hampshire local government over many years. They can be applied to every level of government. Candidates running for elective office this November, and the citizens evaluating them, may therefore want to take note.

The best leaders lead with their values. They possess integrity and effectively articulate what they believe to be important and right so that citizens and staff may understand their vision and view of the world. They demonstrate this commitment through their own actions serving as examples for others.

Leaders listen. They consider differing perspectives and weigh the merits of these in crafting policies and solutions to address local challenges.

Leaders build trust. They trust and honor others. They develop meaningful relationships allowing them to accomplish important initiatives and productively work through conflict when inevitable disagreement arises.

Leaders work hard and are committed. Being in the right place at the right time is good, but success on behalf of residents takes work. Consistent with their values, leaders do what it takes with integrity to reach desired ends.

Leaders are data driven. They use relevant facts to help inform their recommended solutions and to evaluate whether a policy is actually having the desired impact over time. They offer objective information to substantiate their views.

Leaders define success. They establish goals and continuously work to improve external and internal policies and processes to attain them.

Leaders practice tough love. They talk about what is needed to improve the lives of the residents they serve and the organizations in which they work. They hold people (and themselves) accountable to clearly established goals. They don’t blame others. They offer a path to the future and build consensus around it.

Leaders possess mental toughness and resilience during difficult times. They remain calm, composed, and committed to their values. Crises and emotional issues come and go, yet thoughtful leaders take these in stride and keep a cool head.

Leaders have the courage to show weakness and admit mistakes. “I’m sorry, I was wrong.” are five powerful, yet important words. Once an error in course is acknowledged, a new path is charted using lessons learned.

Leaders keep their eye on the bottom line on behalf of taxpayers. Yet even under difficult financial pressures, they make strategic investments to improve upon the effectiveness of the organization and the community.

So how do the various candidates for federal and state office on Nov. 3rd stack up? Before you reach a final decision, consider a thoughtful reminder from Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. President and Nobel laureate. “A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It is a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity.”

Abraham Linclon, 16th U.S. President, also offered thoughts on leadership. “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

Don’t be fooled. I’ve found over the long haul that the best leaders keep it simple. They know they succeed when the citizens they serve succeed. They put the people they serve first.

Originally from Laconia, Todd Selig has been a municipal manager in New Hampshire for more than 25 years. He lives with his wife and two daughters in Durham.

