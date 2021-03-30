AS PART of its mission to protect and support the most vulnerable among us, Catholic Charities New Hampshire operates six nursing homes, from Windham to Berlin. It is well-known that the COVID pandemic has had especially harsh effects on people who live and work in nursing homes in New Hampshire. Nursing homes care for the frailest of our seniors, our sisters and brothers among us who have been at the greatest risk from COVID. Virtual visits have been no substitute for the touch of a loved one. Nursing home staff have worked past the point of physical, spiritual and emotional exhaustion in selflessly providing the care that they’ve been entrusted to administer.
The first anniversary of the pandemic coincides with the work that the New Hampshire Legislature has begun on the state operating budget for the upcoming biennium. I ask the Legislature to confront and overcome the desperate crisis that exists in Medicaid funding for long-term care.
Our state’s long-term strategic plan to care for our frailest seniors must be rooted in the obvious fact that nursing homes provide a level of care that cannot be furnished in any other type of setting. Nursing homes care for the sickest of the sick, including those needing advanced dementia care. Who will provide that level of around-the-clock care if there are not enough nursing home beds for the people who need that care?
That is a question that cannot be avoided, since in just three to five years New Hampshire will be classified as a “super-aged” state, whereby 20%+ of the population will be aged 65+. Only one other state in this country has a population older than ours. To best prepare for our future, we need to have qualified and safe options for senior care (that includes appropriate reform at many levels) in order to support seniors and their families.
Medicaid, as appropriated in the state budget, is the lifeblood of nursing home care in New Hampshire because the great majority of our residents are on Medicaid (70%+); our average Medicaid reimbursement for 24/7 intensive nursing home care (including full room and board) is $247.65 per resident per day, about $50/day below our actual costs. Even prior to the pandemic, New Hampshire had one of the nation’s worst gaps between care costs and state Medicaid payments. Now, after one year of the pandemic, our nursing labor costs alone are roughly $30 a day per resident above where they were prior to the pandemic. Higher costs cannot be passed along as they might be in other types of businesses.
Thus, it is no exaggeration to say that the question of whether nursing homes will live or die is acutely dependent on what the legislature determines should be appropriated by way of Medicaid funding and by the use of other undesignated monies provided to the state by the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress. Thanks to the compassionate response of Gov. Chris Sununu and the Legislature in 2019, the state budget which was enacted two years ago, afforded modest Medicaid rate increases that were a down payment on a brighter future for our seniors.
Now, we are at a momentous crossroads. The next state budget — the first post-pandemic budget — will do nothing less than decide the future of long-term care in New Hampshire. Will nursing home services continue to be available as an option for those of our seniors who are most in need?