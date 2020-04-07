LONG-TERM care has been part of Catholic Charities New Hampshire’s mission since 1945. We opened our first two nursing homes in Manchester and Laconia in 1948, which 72 years later are still providing care, and now operate facilities in Dover, Berlin, and Windham as well.

It is our moral duty to care for the elderly. As Pope Francis said in January, “In the Bible, longevity is a blessing. It confronts us with our fragility, with our mutual dependence, with our family and community ties, and above all with our divine sonship.”

The COVID-19 pandemic worsening throughout the solemn season of Lent has been especially devastating for those in long-term care settings, beginning with a Washington State nursing home.

Our response to this crisis must show our values and our love for the elderly and those who care for them. Nursing home caregivers are on the front line; 92 percent of them are women (licensed nursing assistants), many of whom are mothers and provide for their families.

Long undervalued by state Medicaid reimbursements that force those caring for the impoverished into poverty themselves, these essential workers are working overtime to help protect residents. Meanwhile, they worry about their own risk from the virus, and, in so many cases, the well-being of their kids at home from closed schools or daycare centers.

Other states have rushed to the rescue. Connecticut, for example, increased its Medicaid funding for nursing home care by 10 percent. North Carolina increased funding by 5 percent. Other states have provided dollar add-ons: Washington has added $29 per resident, per day; neighboring Maine is providing an extra $23 per resident, per day; and even a poor state like Louisiana has added $12 per resident, per day. Maine also increased their Medicaid funding through the end of June.

In Arkansas, the governor has invested $55 million to raise the wages of direct care workers by $250 a week – or $500 a week if they’re caring for those diagnosed with the virus.

Each state measure has been facilitated by an emergency increase in federal Medicaid matching funds that all states have received.

It is morally imperative – and a matter of life or death – that those on the front lines of battling this virus have their immense sacrifice and risk be recognized by an immediate increase in the Medicaid reimbursement.

Surely, New Hampshire should do as much as Arkansas and immediately, especially as we start to see cases in New Hampshire facilities.

Every day that passes is a day inflicting greater hardship on undervalued caregivers and support staff keeping our elderly alive – especially as this crisis continues to grow and with even more difficult days ahead.

Tom Blonski, president and CEO of Catholic Charities NH, lives in Brentwood.

